Tennis Calendar 2022: Davis Cup, Indian Wells Masters and more

The Davis Cup qualifiers and Indian Wells Masters take place this month
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 01, 2022 03:46 PM IST
March heralds another action-packed month of tennis with some big tournaments on the horizon. The month kicks off with Davis Cup qualifiers, where 24 teams will compete for 12 spots in the Finals.

Although a number of top players will not feature for their respective countries in the qualifiers, some recognizable names like Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Diego Schwartzman and Alexander Zverev are expected to take part.

The World No. 3 has been named in Germany's Davis Cup team, replacing Daniel Altmaier.

￼Team-Update: Alexander Zverev ist ￼🔙Das deutsche Davis Cup-Team bekommt gegen Brasilien Verstärkung: der Hamburger wurde von Chef-Bundestrainer Michael Kohlmann nachnominiert. Die komplette Meldung gibt es auf tennis.de. ￼___ #daviscup #GERBRA https://t.co/rL0eu25vRZ

Germany reached the semifinals of last year's Davis Cup and will be keen to have a good run this year as well. Zverev's addition will give them a massive boost ahead of their qualifier against Brazil.

Here are the fixtures for the 2022 Davis Cup qualifying round:

FixtureVenue
France vs EcuadorPau
Spain vs RomaniaMarbella
Finland vs BelgiumEspoo
United States vs ColombiaReno
Netherlands vs CanadaThe Hague
Germany vs BrazilRio de Janeiro
Slovakia vs ItalyBratislava
Australia vs HungarySydney
Norway vs KazakhstanOslo
Sweden vs JapanHelsingborg
Argentina vs Czech RepublicBuenos Aires
South Korea vs AustriaSeoul

All the Davis Cup qualifiers will take place on March 4 and 5.

Masters 1000 tournaments

Rafael Nadal will look to maintain his good run of form in the North American hardcourt season
The Indian Wells and Miami Masters will be highly anticipated by tennis fans, particularly those in the US.

The Indian Wells Masters will take place between March 7-20. A number of top players will compete in the tournament, including Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Although Novak Djokovic features on the entry list, he will probably miss out due to the vaccination policy in the US.

In the women's singles event, every player in the top 10 of the WTA rankings is on the entry list. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will compete in her first tournament since winning the Australian Open in January. Naomi Osaka will also make her return.

The Eisenhower Cup, a Tie Break Tens event, will take place on March 8. The likes of Osaka, Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari will compete in the exhibition tournament.

The Miami Masters will commence on March 21. All the top-10 players on the ATP and WTA tours are on the entry list, including Djokovic.

The show returns March 7-20 🌴See who's in and secure your seat today 👉🎟️bit.ly/3Ln1CQf https://t.co/xeJFc2Cvi7

Wildcards have been awarded to Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Osaka.

Also Read Article Continues below

Murray has made a good start to the season, returning to the top 100 of the ATP rankings. Osaka and Kyrgios will taste their first bit of action since the Australian Open.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
