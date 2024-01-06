Tennis Daily Schedule: Iga Swiatek's United Cup SF to Holger Rune's Brisbane match, start time, order of play, live stream details & more

A spot in the championship rounds are up for grabs across the United Cup and the Brisbane International.

With Iga Swiatek leading Poland they have cruised through most of their matches at the United Cup, and will be the favorites against France in the semifinals too. Hosts Australia will be looking to get the better of Germany and advance to the final as well.

Over in Brisbane, top seeds Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov are one match away from setting up a clash for the title. The Belarusian derby between Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka is a must watch match of the day too.

On that note, here's a look at the day's schedules for the tour's biggest tournaments being played this week:

Schedule for Day 9 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Day session - (1) Poland vs (4) France

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino,

followed by: Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Evening session - (15) Australia vs (16) Germany

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Angelique Kerber.

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Zverev,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session will begin at 10:30 a.m. local time, while the evening session will kick off at 5:30 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 9 of the tournament:

Country Day session Evening session USA January 5, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 6, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET Canada January 5, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 6, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 5, 2024; 11:30 p.m. GMT January 6, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT India January 6, 2024; 5:00 a.m. IST January 6, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of Brisbane International 2024

Pat Rafter Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Greet Minnen/Heather Watson vs Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (2) Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova.

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Holger Rune vs Roman Safiullin.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Victoria Azarenka.

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (2) Grigor Dimitrov vs Jordan Thompson,

followed by: (1) Kevin Kraweitz/Tim Puetz vs Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson.

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN.

Brisbane International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time Pat Rafter Arena, while the evening session on the court will not commence before 6:30 p.m. The starting times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the Brisbane International are as follows:

Country Day session Evening session USA January 5, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 6, 2024; 3:30 a.m. ET Canada January 5, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 6, 2024; 3:30 a.m. ET UK January 6, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 6, 2024; 8:30 a.m. GMT India January 6, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 6, 2024; 2:00 p.m. IST