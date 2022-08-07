"Tennis is not an easy sport because even if you win and lose the following week, you tend to forget, but the next week, you can change your season around" - Daniil Medvedev after Los Cabos win 

Daniil Medvedev has reflected on the vagaries of life on the ATP Tour after beating defending champion Cameron Norrie to win the 2022 Los Cabos title on Saturday.

The top seed, making his debut in the Mexican port city, was largely untroubled against Norrie. After a competitive first set, which Medvedev edged out 7-5, the World No. 1 didn't drop another game en route to his first title of the year. The 25-year-old didn't drop a set all week in Los Cabos as he returned to the winner's circle for the first time since his US Open triumph last year.

Medvedev came into the match having lost his last five title matches, including three this year -- at the Australian Open, the 's-Hertogenbosch Open and the Halle Open. Last year, he lost in the final of the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Following his win over Norrie, Medvedev admitted that tennis isn't an "easy" sport. However, he added that one week can turn around a season, or even a player's career -- referring to Norrie's triumph at Indian Wells last year. The 25-year-old Brit is now ranked 12th in the world and made his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last month, losing only to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

“Tennis is not an easy sport because even if you win and lose the following week, you tend to forget a little bit," said Medvedev at his post-match press conference. "But the good thing is that the next week, you can change your season around and your life too, like Cameron did in Indian Wells. I had lost [five] finals in a row, and I needed to be better, and you never know when it’s going to happen."

With the win, Medvedev is now 31-10 for the season.

"I’m happy about the great tennis I played all week and the tough matches I won" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev was happy about the great tennis he played in Los Cabos all week

Daniil Medvedev has had a decent 2022 season, but a title was conspicuous by its absence, having fallen short in three finals this year. However, he was determined not to go empty-handed from Los Cabos.

Battling jet lag and the heat in the Mexican city, the Russian emerged as the last man standing after beating "difficult rivals" during the week.

“You come here, and the jet lag is a bit complicated the first few days, said Medvedev. "It’s not easy to adapt and the heat, but now I’m happy about the great tennis I played all week and the tough matches I won. I’m happy. ... I played good tennis, that’s the reason nobody beat me; of course, they were difficult rivals."

Medvedev will now look to defend his title at the Canadian Open next week, where he is the top seed.

