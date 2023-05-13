Several fans came to Naomi Osaka's support after she dismissed any concerns about the future of her career.

The Japanese is currently absent from the WTA Tour as she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Cordae. She announced her pregnancy in January shortly after withdrawing from the Australian Open.

Osaka took to Twitter and shut down the people who were concerned about her career due to pregnancy. She also pointed out several male tennis players who had kids but accomplished less than her.

"Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though," Naomi Osaka tweeted.

Several tennis fans praised Naomi Osaka for her tweet, with one claiming that the Japanese player's swag off the court was just as wicked as on it.

"Her backhand is as wicked off the court as it is on the court," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan lauded Osaka for her tweet, claiming that people only thought about kids affecting women's careers.

"Nah you’re right and you should say it. They only think about children affecting women’s careers because they think women’s lives revolve around caring for children."

One fan wrote that the people who were concerned about Osaka's career did not have careers of their own.

"Most of them don’t have a career, that’s why they’re concerned about yours. I miss you, champ," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Naomi Osaka is such a gift to the game" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick heaped praise on Naomi Osaka while talking on Tennis Channel this April. The former World No.1 called the Japanese "a gift to tennis" and said that she was a Hall of Famer even if she never played another match.

"She's such a gift to the game, especially when she's in full flight," Roddick said. "We want her back on her terms and we want her to enjoy this next process of life, what a gift it is," Roddick said.

"If she does come back, fantastic. If she never plays another point for the rest of her life, she is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and won Grand Slams. That's locked in. That's never getting taken away. Hopefully, we can see more of it," he added.

Naomi Osaka's last match came at the Japan Open where she reached the second round before withdrawing due to an abdominal injury.

