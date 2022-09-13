"Lay off the kid, nobody knows what tomorrow brings" - Tennis fans criticize Patrick McEnroe for putting pressure on Carlos Alcaraz following his US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on Sunday by winning his first Major at the US Open. The Spaniard also became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP rankings history.

Notable individuals from the tennis world have jumped on the bandwagon to rave about the teenager's performance in New York. One of them was former tennis player Patrick McEnroe, who asked his Twitter followers how many Majors the young Spaniard would win.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe How many majors will Carlos Alcaraz win ?

Tennis fans, however, didn't seem too pleased with McEnroe's question, with several reprimanding him for unnecessarily putting pressure on the teenager.

One fan said they were just going to enjoy Alcaraz's achievement and not worry about the future.

"Trying not to worry about that and just enjoy what we’ve witnessed. It’s not just what he achieved, but how he achieved it. With such pure innocence and joy is the icing on the cake," their tweet read.

⚔️ Procrastinapper ⚔️ @Procrastinappe1 🍾 @PatrickMcEnroe Trying not to worry about that and just enjoy what we've witnessed. It's not just what he achieved, but how he achieved it. With such pure innocence and joy is the icing on the cake.

Another user pointed out that it was too soon to make such a prediction.

"Too soon to tell. It’s multi factorial including competition and health," they wrote.

One fan reminded McEnroe of his prediction in 2008 that Rafael Nadal would not win the US Open.

"At least one. Let the kid have his career. When Pete won his first USO at 19, people didn’t speculate how many. You yourself said Rafa would never win the USO. You did. On the air on ESPN on the wrap up of Wimbledon 08. My point, let Carlitos be himself," they wrote.

sharon k roberts @teachjourno

Let the kid have his career. When Pete won his first USO at 19, people didn’t speculate how many.

You yourself said Rafa would never win the USO. You did. On the air on ESPN on the wrap up of Wimbledon 08.

sharon k roberts @teachjourno @PatrickMcEnroe At least one.Let the kid have his career. When Pete won his first USO at 19, people didn't speculate how many.You yourself said Rafa would never win the USO. You did. On the air on ESPN on the wrap up of Wimbledon 08.My point, let Carlitos be himself.

Another user noted that injuries, motivation and competition were big factors in answering McEnroe's question.

"You never know, injuries and motivation will be big factor plus some competition from younger players, no one knows," their tweet read.

Harish Kandwal @kandwalh @PatrickMcEnroe You never know, injuries and motivation will be big factor plus some competition from younger players,, no one knows..

Another fan urged Patrick and his brother John McEnroe to "lay off the kid."

"Lay off the kid. Nobody knows what tomorrow brings. He’s doing great right now. Let him play without you and your brother putting pressure on him," they wrote.

Jill Powers @JillPowers29 @PatrickMcEnroe Lay off the kid. Nobody knows what tomorrow brings. He's doing great right now. Let him play without you and your brother putting pressure on him.

One user joked that Alcaraz would win more Grand Slams than Patrick McEnroe, who never won a singles Major.

"More than you Patrick!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Mau Ortiz @Maumauortiz1 @PatrickMcEnroe Do you recall a player named Raducanu? I prefer to wait and see the next season

ank @anknorth @PatrickMcEnroe I don't get why senior analysts can't just enjoy the moment,but resort to pull 🔮 There are so many unknown factors

SW19 is here!! @valleyheart3 @PatrickMcEnroe don't know. the hype is unreal. what other tennis players have there been w this much hype?

Novak Djokovic congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz with the US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic recently took to social media to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first Major.

"Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz, for your first Grand Slam. Amazing performance," Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic also extended his congratulations to new World No. 2 Casper Ruud, lauding him for his excellent season.

"Congratulations also to Casper Ruud for the fantastic season he is having," he added.

