Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal in congratulating Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on their historic US Open final

Novak Djokovic, holder of 21 Grand Slam titles, took to social media today to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on his very first. The Spaniard triumphed at the 2022 US Open on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud in four sets in an extraordinary final to become the first teenager since Rafael Nadal in 2005 to win a Major.

By doing so, Alcaraz also made the World No. 1 spot his, etching his name into the record books as the youngest ever player to occupy the top spot in ATP history. Djokovic, who knows a thing or two about winning Grand Slams and being No. 1, praised the teenager for his "amazing" performance, even going so far as dropping a hint that the teenager will be winning more Slams in the years to come.

"Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz, for your first Grand Slam. Amazing performance," Djokovic tweeted.

The Serb also extended his congratulations to runner-up Casper Ruud, lauding him for his brilliant 2022 season.

"Congratulations also to Casper Ruud for the fantastic season he is having," he added.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal, the 21-time Grand Slam champion's fellow competitor in the Slam race, had also congratulated the duo on their memorable performance at Flushing Meadows.

"Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more!" Rafael Nadal tweeted. "Great effort Casper Ruud! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!"

"I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them" - Carlos Alcaraz on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2022 US Open trophy

Speaking at his post-match press conference after his triumph at the 2022 US Open, however, Carlos Alcaraz made his opinions clear on the 'Big-3' comparisons that have followed him around in the last couple of years.

Although the teenager admitted that he would love to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, he quickly added that he did not want to be compared to them every step of the way.

The World No. 1 reckons he still has a long way to go before he can match them, however, adding that he needs to improve both physically and mentally before he can consider himself to be in the same class as them.

"It's incredible to be the youngest #1 ever. But it's much tougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years. That's what I'm looking for. I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them," Alcaraz said. "There are a lot of things to improve. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer improved a lot of things over the years. I have to improve mentally and physically. The tennis too. I can stay in my comfort zone."

