"Why is Ferrero running his body to the ground, have they not learned from Rafa at all?" - Tennis fans express concern over Carlos Alcaraz's announcement to play Davis Cup 3 days after winning 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz bagged his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open as he outperformed Casper Ruud in four sets on Sunday. A title match that lasted three hours and 20 minutes saw the Spaniard win 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The US Open has become the only Major in the last two decades to feature champions other than the Big 3 for three consecutive years. Since Rafael Nadal lifted the trophy in 2019, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, and Alcaraz have emerged victorious at Flushing Meadows.

After the match, Alcaraz announced that he would not withdraw from the group stage matches of the Davis Cup, which are scheduled to be played from September 13-18 in Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg, and Valencia. Journalist Jose Morgado confirmed the Spaniard's decision on social media, saying that Spain is scheduled to play in Valencia on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

"Carlos Alcaraz confirms he WILL play the Davis Cup group stage in Valencia next week. Spain got matches on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Crazy... but tennis never stops," Morgado tweeted.

Tennis fans immediately reacted to the announcement by urging Alcaraz to rest after having spent 23 hours and 39 minutes on the court over the last two weeks at the US Open. Before the summit clash, the World No. 1 played three back-to-back five-set matches.

While the majority of fans advised Alcaraz to rest, there was one person who wanted him to follow in compatriot Nadal's footsteps, pointing out that the senior Spaniard had won five Davis Cups for his country.

"Nadal helped his country win 5 Davis Cups when he was young and old, now he is only 19, cannot imagine if he refuses to play," the fan tweeted.

"Never. So few people realize much Pro players travel and play, competing with everything they have week after week, in hotels and away from home ALL THE TIME," a user wrote.

"He should rest and relax, enjoy the victory for at least two weeks," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

"This trophy is for them as well" - Carlos Alcaraz on the crowd in New York

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2022 US Open

In a press conference after Sunday's final, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the importance of having a supportive crowd in New York. He thanked everyone who cheered for him over the last two weeks, stating that he might not have made it this far without their support.

It means a lot to me to have a lot of people supporting me here in New York," Alcaraz said. "There were a lot of tough moments for me, tough matches. They were there all the time believing in me, supporting me. I finish the match against Jannik at almost 3 am and they were there supporting me until the last ball. I could say this trophy is for them as well. It's thanks to them. Maybe if I didn't have them supporting me all the time, I couldn't have this trophy today."

