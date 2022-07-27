"Novak Djokovic, is that you?" - Tennis fans hijack new West Ham signing announcement with mentions of the 21-time Grand Slam champion

After winning his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title earlier this month, some tennis fans, for a brief moment, thought that Novak Djokovic was headed to the English professional football club West Ham United.

On Thursday, the club's official Twitter account posted a silhouette image of a man and asked fans to guess the newly signed player. While most football fans correctly pointed out that it was Italy's Gianluca Scamacca, who signed a five-year contract with West Ham United football club, the tennis world decided to have some fun as the image resembled the six-time Wimbledon champion from Serbia.

"My God, they've signed Novak Djokovic," one fan joked.

"If we've signed Novak Djokovic, at least it means we will win at Wimbledon," another fan chimed in.

"Genuinely looked at this and thought Novak Djokovic haha," a user wrote.

Last week, Novak Djokovic announced his decision to participate in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup this year and gave tennis fans exactly what they were wishing for — to watch him play with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same team. The event is scheduled to be held from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena in London. Andy Murray is the fourth member of Team Europe, coached by former World No. 1 Bjorn Borg. There are still two spots left in the team.

On the other hand, Team World, which is coached by American legend John McEnroe, has Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Diego Schwartzman so far, with three spots remaining. The Laver Cup began in 2017 and in the four editions to date, Team Europe has maintained its dominance with a 4-0 record over Team World.

While Nadal and Federer came together for the tournament in 2017 and 2019, Djokovic played with the Swiss maestro in 2018. The event was called off in 2020 due to the global pandemic, and none of the Big 3 participated in 2021.

In a press release, the 35-year-old stated that he was thrilled to be a part of Team Europe and play alongside Nadal and Federer, who are usually on the other side of the net.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September. It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport," Djokovic said.

