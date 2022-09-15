“Someone get Carlitos to the Laver Cup, for the love of god” – Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz missing out on competing against Roger Federer as the latter announces retirement

Tennis fans have reacted to Carlos Alcaraz missing out on a chance to compete against Roger Federer, with the Swiss Maestro calling it a day. The 41-year-old announced on Thursday that he was set to retire from tennis after his appearance at the Laver Cup next week.

Current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was devastated by the news and revealed his misfortune of not having played against Roger Federer.

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!” he wrote.

Alcaraz has been very vocal about his admiration towards the 20-time Major champion. As a 12-year-old, the Spaniard declared Federer as his idol.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz: "Roger Federer." Q. Who is your idol?12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz: "Roger Federer." Q. Who is your idol?12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz: "Roger Federer." 😊 https://t.co/rUaASOCAEx

The teenager, however, was lucky to score a warm-up session with the tennis legend at Wimbledon back in 2019.

“A dream come true, it's been a pride to be able to warm up at Wimbledon with the best player in grass tennis history. Thank you Roger Federer,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

When the retirement news broke out, tennis fans joined Carlos Alcaraz in his sadness. One fan pleaded for Alcaraz to be included in the Laver Cup’s Team Europe line-up.

“Someone get Carlitos to the Laver Cup, for the love of god,” a fan tweeted.

Jess @wimbIedon2008 Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 🏻 @rogerfederer Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport!I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer https://t.co/k4xjyN3AAB someone get carlitos to the laver cup, for the love of god twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/… someone get carlitos to the laver cup, for the love of god twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/…

Another fan was hopeful to see the duo play in exhibition matches.

"Hope we can see you two play at an exhibition match atleast," another fan added.

Aadarsh @AlcarazSzn @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer Hope we can see you two play at an exhibition match atleast 🥲🫶 @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer Hope we can see you two play at an exhibition match atleast 🥲🫶

Yet another fan was of the opinion that the tennis legend delayed his retirement until the rise of a new star and recognized Alcaraz as the one to carry the legacy forward.

"I think Federer was waiting for rise of new star.... i.e Carlos.... U have to carry this batton now"

Lokshahivala @democrat1000 @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer I think Federer was waiting for rise of new star.... i.e Carlos.... U hv to Carry this batton now @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer I think Federer was waiting for rise of new star.... i.e Carlos.... U hv to Carry this batton now

Here are some more reactions from fans:

🔴⚫1️⃣9️⃣🏆Never_rus 🇮🇹🇪🇺🇺🇦🇺🇸🇫🇮❤ Ï @Never_rus @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer Now you Carlos are going to be the next Roger. I sincerely wish you all the best, you are a great champion and a great man. Greetings from Max, a Sinner's fan. @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer Now you Carlos are going to be the next Roger. I sincerely wish you all the best, you are a great champion and a great man. Greetings from Max, a Sinner's fan.

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @carlosalcaraz



Brand it as The Torch (meaning, passing of the torch). Proceeds go to the Roger Federer Foundation. @rogerfederer Please ask Roger to play a global series of exhibition matches with you, one in each continent.Brand it as The Torch (meaning, passing of the torch). Proceeds go to the Roger Federer Foundation. @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer Please ask Roger to play a global series of exhibition matches with you, one in each continent.Brand it as The Torch (meaning, passing of the torch). Proceeds go to the Roger Federer Foundation.

AChP @4nd123w_ @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer From the current No.1 to the greatest of all time @carlosalcaraz @rogerfederer From the current No.1 to the greatest of all time 🔥🔥🔥

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu @carlosalcaraz One day back Alcaraz said that he wants to play against Roger. Roger chose to retire. @carlosalcaraz One day back Alcaraz said that he wants to play against Roger. Roger chose to retire.

Hannah @hannahcalpe @carlosalcaraz think you jinxed it when you recently said you want to play against him one day, carlitos @carlosalcaraz think you jinxed it when you recently said you want to play against him one day, carlitos 😭

Carlos Alcaraz isn't slated to play alongside Roger Federer at the Laver Cup

The team Europe line-up includes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Despite the sincere wishes of fans to see Carlos Alcaraz join the Swiss Maestro as part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup, the young Spaniard isn't included in the line-up.

Federer, who has declared the Laver Cup as his final event, will instead be joined by his biggest on-court rivals of all time. The stellar line-up includes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. The Big-4 will be accompanied by youngsters Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas to round out Team Europe, led by captain Bjorn Borg.

The team will compete against Team World, which includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock, led by captain John McEnroe.

The tournament will be held at London's O2 arena from September 23-25.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan