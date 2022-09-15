“Someone get Carlitos to the Laver Cup, for the love of god” – Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz missing out on competing against Roger Federer as the latter announces retirement

Tennis fans have reacted to Carlos Alcaraz missing out on a chance to compete against Roger Federer, with the Swiss Maestro calling it a day. The 41-year-old announced on Thursday that he was set to retire from tennis after his appearance at the Laver Cup next week.
Current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was devastated by the news and revealed his misfortune of not having played against Roger Federer.
“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!” he wrote.
Alcaraz has been very vocal about his admiration towards the 20-time Major champion. As a 12-year-old, the Spaniard declared Federer as his idol.
The teenager, however, was lucky to score a warm-up session with the tennis legend at Wimbledon back in 2019.
“A dream come true, it's been a pride to be able to warm up at Wimbledon with the best player in grass tennis history. Thank you Roger Federer,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
When the retirement news broke out, tennis fans joined Carlos Alcaraz in his sadness. One fan pleaded for Alcaraz to be included in the Laver Cup’s Team Europe line-up.
“Someone get Carlitos to the Laver Cup, for the love of god,” a fan tweeted.
Another fan was hopeful to see the duo play in exhibition matches.
"Hope we can see you two play at an exhibition match atleast," another fan added.
Yet another fan was of the opinion that the tennis legend delayed his retirement until the rise of a new star and recognized Alcaraz as the one to carry the legacy forward.
"I think Federer was waiting for rise of new star.... i.e Carlos.... U have to carry this batton now"
Here are some more reactions from fans:
Carlos Alcaraz isn't slated to play alongside Roger Federer at the Laver Cup
Despite the sincere wishes of fans to see Carlos Alcaraz join the Swiss Maestro as part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup, the young Spaniard isn't included in the line-up.
Federer, who has declared the Laver Cup as his final event, will instead be joined by his biggest on-court rivals of all time. The stellar line-up includes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. The Big-4 will be accompanied by youngsters Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas to round out Team Europe, led by captain Bjorn Borg.
The team will compete against Team World, which includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock, led by captain John McEnroe.
The tournament will be held at London's O2 arena from September 23-25.