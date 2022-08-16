"Frantically googling where, in Cincinnati, I can buy Ukraine flags in bulk" - Tennis fans react to Cincinnati Open organizers asking a spectator with a Ukraine flag to leave

In a qualifying match at the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday, a spectator by the name of Lola draped herself in a flag of Ukraine before being escorted out of the stadium by the organizers.

It was an all-Russian clash between Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova when one of the players complained about Lola to the chair umpire Morgane Lara. After a brief exchange of words with the umpire, Lola was threatened by the security marshal on the court. The girl decided to leave the court along with her Ukrainian friend.

She was then approached by the tournament's head of security, who explained that she was asked to leave as her flag was above the regulation size of 18 x 18 inches. Fellow spectators defended Lola since she didn't attempt to disrupt the match at any point. "It's not nice to invade a country," was her answer to the chair umpire, who told her that it was "not nice" to sit with the flag.

After the video surfaced online, the majority of followers showed their support for the spectator and slammed the event organizers and the WTA. People even called for the sacking of the officials who were involved in the episode.

"Lots of people boo players and cheer their errors. Not nice, but we live in a free society. This woman was making a protest quietly and disturbing no one except sensitive Russians who apparently have no feelings for suffering Ukrainians (I'm sure they weren't distracted by shame)," a fan tweeted.

scawhitwell @scawhitwell @JGreenspaNY @BenRothenberg Lots of people boo players and cheer their errors. Not nice, but we live in a free society. This woman was making a protest quietly and disturbing no one except sensitive Russians who apparently have no feelings for suffering Ukrainians (I'm sure they weren't distracted by shame) @JGreenspaNY @BenRothenberg Lots of people boo players and cheer their errors. Not nice, but we live in a free society. This woman was making a protest quietly and disturbing no one except sensitive Russians who apparently have no feelings for suffering Ukrainians (I'm sure they weren't distracted by shame)

"Hey @CincyTennis, what’s up with an umpire asking a Ukrainian spectator (who was silently watching a game) to hide her Ukrainian flag because it apparently made a Russian player feel uncomfortable? Do you feel comfortable while siding with the invaders and silencing a victim?" another tweet read.

Stas Olenchenko 🇺🇦 @TheStanislawski



Do you feel comfortable while siding with the invaders and silencing a victim? Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



During the first set of the women's qualifying match between Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, one of the players complained to the WTA chair umpire, Morgane Lara, about a woman sitting in the stands...



(1/12)🧵 On an unfortunate incident at #CincyTennis yesterday:During the first set of the women's qualifying match between Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, one of the players complained to the WTA chair umpire, Morgane Lara, about a woman sitting in the stands...(1/12)🧵 On an unfortunate incident at #CincyTennis yesterday:During the first set of the women's qualifying match between Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, one of the players complained to the WTA chair umpire, Morgane Lara, about a woman sitting in the stands...(1/12)🧵 Hey @CincyTennis , what’s up with an empire asking a Ukrainian spectator (who was silently watching a game) to hide her Ukrainian flag because it apparently made a Russian player feel uncomfortable?Do you feel comfortable while siding with the invaders and silencing a victim? twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Hey @CincyTennis, what’s up with an empire asking a Ukrainian spectator (who was silently watching a game) to hide her Ukrainian flag because it apparently made a Russian player feel uncomfortable?Do you feel comfortable while siding with the invaders and silencing a victim? twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

"Wimbledon as the only one banned Russ and Belarus’s players but for that anyone taking part in it have been stripped of ranking points. Well done to Wimbledon shame on WTA and ATP," a user posted.

Kemot @boo_lobby @TrashyTennis @WTA @CincyTennis @TheDolgo Wimbledon as the only one banned russ and Belarus’s players but for that anyone taking part in it have been stripped of ranking points. Well done to Wimbledon shame on wta and atp!!! @TrashyTennis @WTA @CincyTennis @TheDolgo Wimbledon as the only one banned russ and Belarus’s players but for that anyone taking part in it have been stripped of ranking points. Well done to Wimbledon shame on wta and atp!!!

Here are some more reactions:

Sigma2 @Sigma283395419 @BenRothenberg I think more fans and spectators should show up with Ukrainian flags!!! @BenRothenberg I think more fans and spectators should show up with Ukrainian flags!!!

Jordan Anstey @JAnstey04 @BenRothenberg *frantically googling where in Cincinnati I can buy small Ukraine flags in bulk* @BenRothenberg *frantically googling where in Cincinnati I can buy small Ukraine flags in bulk*

Gi @crzygeminibaker @BenRothenberg Disgusting behavior by the player and the officials! The USO is holding a pro-Ukraine event in a couple of weeks and yet in the same country people are being ostracized for wearing the Ukrainian flag?? Is this really what @CincyTennis is imposing? Appalling! @BenRothenberg Disgusting behavior by the player and the officials! The USO is holding a pro-Ukraine event in a couple of weeks and yet in the same country people are being ostracized for wearing the Ukrainian flag?? Is this really what @CincyTennis is imposing? Appalling!

Stas Olenchenko 🇺🇦 @TheStanislawski @BenRothenberg This is beyond ugly. I expect an apology and sanctions for the security marshal. @BenRothenberg This is beyond ugly. I expect an apology and sanctions for the security marshal.

jerryportermassage @PorterMassage @BenRothenberg That’s appalling. I guess Cincy tennis supports the continuing oppression and attacks on Ukraine! Ugly!! @BenRothenberg That’s appalling. I guess Cincy tennis supports the continuing oppression and attacks on Ukraine! Ugly!!

Landis Myer @TennS4Ever @BenRothenberg wonder if someone draped in an American flag would have been treated similarly? a Trump flag? hope you interview the players about it, im sure you will...poor job @CincyTennis @BenRothenberg wonder if someone draped in an American flag would have been treated similarly? a Trump flag? hope you interview the players about it, im sure you will...poor job @CincyTennis

Js @Pkrguy23 @BenRothenberg So you are saying there should be oodles of people handing out Ukrainian flags at the next match?? @BenRothenberg So you are saying there should be oodles of people handing out Ukrainian flags at the next match??

Bob in Spain @ExpatTennisFan



If that is the case, why would they object to a Ukrainian flag ? @BenRothenberg Some people arguing that the Russian players are against the war.If that is the case, why would they object to a Ukrainian flag ? @BenRothenberg Some people arguing that the Russian players are against the war.If that is the case, why would they object to a Ukrainian flag ?

JB @Alkocholism @BenRothenberg Can’t wait for them to play Iga. Will they complain about her cap? @BenRothenberg Can’t wait for them to play Iga. Will they complain about her cap?

Simon McCubbin @flubbermccubbin @BenRothenberg Excellent reporting, Ben, thank you. Some people need to be fired over this, including the awful chair umpire. The Russian player needs to be counseled that she is not in Russia, and she can’t prevent the reaction coming her way for her pro-murder/invasion support. @BenRothenberg Excellent reporting, Ben, thank you. Some people need to be fired over this, including the awful chair umpire. The Russian player needs to be counseled that she is not in Russia, and she can’t prevent the reaction coming her way for her pro-murder/invasion support.

The US Open to host an exhibition event for Ukraine

Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe will play the exhibition event for Ukraine

On the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, the US Tennis Association will host an exhibition event under the Tennis Plays for Peace program. The goal of the activity is to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for the country, which has been invaded by Russia since February this year.

Some of the names to grace the event include Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini, Leylah Fernandez, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Victoria Azarenka and Jessica Pegula.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala