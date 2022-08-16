"Frantically googling where, in Cincinnati, I can buy Ukraine flags in bulk" - Tennis fans react to Cincinnati Open organizers asking a spectator with a Ukraine flag to leave

In a qualifying match at the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday, a spectator by the name of Lola draped herself in a flag of Ukraine before being escorted out of the stadium by the organizers.
It was an all-Russian clash between Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova when one of the players complained about Lola to the chair umpire Morgane Lara. After a brief exchange of words with the umpire, Lola was threatened by the security marshal on the court. The girl decided to leave the court along with her Ukrainian friend.
She was then approached by the tournament's head of security, who explained that she was asked to leave as her flag was above the regulation size of 18 x 18 inches. Fellow spectators defended Lola since she didn't attempt to disrupt the match at any point. "It's not nice to invade a country," was her answer to the chair umpire, who told her that it was "not nice" to sit with the flag.
After the video surfaced online, the majority of followers showed their support for the spectator and slammed the event organizers and the WTA. People even called for the sacking of the officials who were involved in the episode.
"Lots of people boo players and cheer their errors. Not nice, but we live in a free society. This woman was making a protest quietly and disturbing no one except sensitive Russians who apparently have no feelings for suffering Ukrainians (I'm sure they weren't distracted by shame)," a fan tweeted.
"Hey @CincyTennis, what’s up with an umpire asking a Ukrainian spectator (who was silently watching a game) to hide her Ukrainian flag because it apparently made a Russian player feel uncomfortable? Do you feel comfortable while siding with the invaders and silencing a victim?" another tweet read.
"Wimbledon as the only one banned Russ and Belarus’s players but for that anyone taking part in it have been stripped of ranking points. Well done to Wimbledon shame on WTA and ATP," a user posted.
Here are some more reactions:
The US Open to host an exhibition event for Ukraine
On the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, the US Tennis Association will host an exhibition event under the Tennis Plays for Peace program. The goal of the activity is to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for the country, which has been invaded by Russia since February this year.
Some of the names to grace the event include Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini, Leylah Fernandez, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Victoria Azarenka and Jessica Pegula.