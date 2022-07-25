"I'm so damn tired of reading both their names in the same sentence" - Tennis fans react to David Ferrer's take on comparisons between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

At the age of 19 years, two months, and 20 days, Carlos Alcaraz achieved a career-high ranking of No. 5 on Monday, July 25. Since the turn of the century, the Spaniard has become the second-youngest man to reach the top five after his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal, who achieved the milestone when he was 18 years, 11 months, and six days old.
During a recent interview with the Spanish daily Super Deporte, former Spanish tennis player David Ferrer stated that although he believed Alcaraz would go on to become a great player and win multiple Grand Slam titles, comparing him to Nadal was unreasonable.
"Alcaraz is a great player, and without a doubt, he is going to be a much better tennis player than me, that is very clear to me, but Nadal is a big word. Carlos has to make his career, but I'm sure he's going to reach number one and win Grand Slams because mentally he's a very well-established player," Ferrer said.
Most tennis fans endorsed Ferrer's thoughts and said that Carlos Alcaraz was a long way away from being counted among the greatest players in the world like Nadal.
One fan said that drawing comparisons between the two is a bit extreme.
"Very true. Alcaraz is the future of the sport, but to compare him to quite possibly the best player ever is a bit extreme," a fan tweeted.
Another fan said that the tennis world was always too eager to name a youngster the next Nadal or Djokovic.
"Definitely! People are too quick to label a young star as next Nadal, Djokovic, or Federer. So far, none of them is even close," a tweet read.
One user commented that there will never be a player who will be as consistent or dominant as Nadal and Djokovic.
"One thing is clear. No one will be like Rafa and Novak no matter what. There will be no player ever to be consistent like them, the way they dominated and pushing each other is second to none. Rafa and Novak are the greatest ever to have played the sport," another fan said.
Here are some more reactions:
Carlos Alcaraz goes down to Lorenzo Sonego in European Open final
On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz faced defeat in the final of a tournament for the first time in his career after he lost to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 in the European Open title clash.
Looking for his fifth title of the year, Alcaraz was the clear favorite to win against 31st-ranked Musetti in Hamburg. However, determined to lift his maiden tour title, the Italian produced one of the most notable upsets this season.
The Spanish teenager will next be in action at the Croatian Open in Umag, where he is the defending champion. The event will be held from July 25-31 and will see participation from players like Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Sebastian Baez, and Francisco Cerundolo, among others.
Last year, Alcaraz overcame the likes of Andrej Martin, Filip Krajinovic, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, and Richard Gasquet to lift the title at Umag, which was also his maiden ATP title.