"I think everyone knows Serena in her prime would've eaten Raducanu for lunch" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu eliminating Serena Williams in the Cincinnati Open 1R

In their first-ever meeting on the tour, Emma Raducanu took just 65 minutes to defeat Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.
Although the American legend hit five more winners than Raducanu's 14, it was the unforced errors that made the biggest difference in the match. While the 19-year-old Brit managed to keep her unforced errors to just one, Williams finished with 19. Raducanu broke the 40-year-old star five times, twice in the first set and thrice in the second, in which Williams failed to win a single game.
It was only the fourth match for the 23-time Grand Slam champion this season. Ever since announcing her forthcoming retirement last week, Williams has lost two matches. The 2022 US Open is likely to be the last tournament of her career.
As the match ended, tennis fans reacted to the Raducanu's lopsided victory. Some criticized Williams for refusing to stop for an on-court interview in what was her last match in Cincinnati. Raducanu, on the other hand, was lauded for the way she played and showed respect to her legendary opponent.
"I still wish Serena and Venus had done a doubles tour for their retirement, because at this point neither is ready to play singles. I’m glad we get to say goodbye to the Williams sisters, but the US Open is looking like a tough way to go out. Hoping Serena finds a new gear in NY," a fan tweeted.
"Hard to watch that. The brutality of age writ large, in one grueling hour. As many times as we see it & understand that every tennis career ends in this way, it's still always painful and sad to watch," a user posted.
"Disappointed at Serena's attitude there. Icy handshake, barely gave the packed crowd any attention, rushed exit... I know she wasn't thrilled about the loss/bagel but should go easy on herself and try to enjoy these last moments," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
"She's just such a legend" - Emma Raducanu on Serena Williams
After winning her opening match against Serena Williams in Cincinnati, Emma Raducanu once again spoke highly of her idol. The Brit was born seven years after Williams made her debut. The Cincinnati Open was the second-last event in the American's career, as she prepares to call it a day after the upcoming US Open.
Raducanu stated that she was extremely grateful for the opportunity to face Williams and that everyone must honor her achievements.
"She's just such a legend," Raducanu said. "I think we all need to just honor Serena and her amazing career. I'm so grateful for the experience of being able to play her and for our careers to cross over. Everything that she's achieved is so inspirational and it was a true honor to share the court with her."
Raducanu will take on 22nd-ranked Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the second round on Wednesday.