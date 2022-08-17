"I think everyone knows Serena in her prime would've eaten Raducanu for lunch" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu eliminating Serena Williams in the Cincinnati Open 1R

In their first-ever meeting on the tour, Emma Raducanu took just 65 minutes to defeat Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Although the American legend hit five more winners than Raducanu's 14, it was the unforced errors that made the biggest difference in the match. While the 19-year-old Brit managed to keep her unforced errors to just one, Williams finished with 19. Raducanu broke the 40-year-old star five times, twice in the first set and thrice in the second, in which Williams failed to win a single game.

It was only the fourth match for the 23-time Grand Slam champion this season. Ever since announcing her forthcoming retirement last week, Williams has lost two matches. The 2022 US Open is likely to be the last tournament of her career.

As the match ended, tennis fans reacted to the Raducanu's lopsided victory. Some criticized Williams for refusing to stop for an on-court interview in what was her last match in Cincinnati. Raducanu, on the other hand, was lauded for the way she played and showed respect to her legendary opponent.

"I still wish Serena and Venus had done a doubles tour for their retirement, because at this point neither is ready to play singles. I’m glad we get to say goodbye to the Williams sisters, but the US Open is looking like a tough way to go out. Hoping Serena finds a new gear in NY," a fan tweeted.

"I still wish Serena and Venus had done a doubles tour for their retirement, because at this point neither is ready to play singles. I'm glad we get to say goodbye to the Williams sisters, but the US Open is looking like a tough way to go out. Hoping Serena finds a new gear in NY," a fan tweeted.

"Hard to watch that. The brutality of age writ large, in one grueling hour. As many times as we see it & understand that every tennis career ends in this way, it's still always painful and sad to watch," a user posted.

"Hard to watch that. The brutality of age writ large, in one grueling hour. As many times as we see it & understand that every tennis career ends in this way, it's still always painful and sad to watch," a user posted.

"Disappointed at Serena's attitude there. Icy handshake, barely gave the packed crowd any attention, rushed exit... I know she wasn't thrilled about the loss/bagel but should go easy on herself and try to enjoy these last moments," another tweet read.

"Disappointed at Serena's attitude there. Icy handshake, barely gave the packed crowd any attention, rushed exit... I know she wasn't thrilled about the loss/bagel but should go easy on herself and try to enjoy these last moments," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

JT Bean @jt4702 That was very classy of Emma Raducanu. She was very subdued & quiet whenever she won a point. No outright celebration. Nothing but the utmost respect for Serena Williams. And Emma played very well tonight. #CincyTennis

Neil Drysdale @NeilDrysdale Time waits for nobody in sport and Serena Williams has just been thrashed 6-4 6-0 in her first-ever meeting with Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open. The match only lasted 65 minutes and it's hard to imagine Serena being bageled, but she's more than twice Emma's age!

Lachlan Stuart 🌹🗽🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @Lachlan_Edi Whatever else happens in her career, Emma Raducanu will always be able to say she was US Open Champion, British #1, World top 10 and once, in Cincinatti, she broke Serena Williams to love.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker earns 60 WTA points for her win over Serena Williams



You win 50 points for a 25k ITF title and many of you on tennis twitter think that is her level so I think she is doing very well Emma Raducanuearns 60 WTA points for her win over Serena Williams

miomir @KECMANOVlC @BenRothenberg



The end of Serena's career is obviously not something she's looking forward to, she has the right to leave if she wants to.



Give her a break, she's taken enough criticism throughout her career! @josemorgado People in the replies, be more understanding.The end of Serena's career is obviously not something she's looking forward to, she has the right to leave if she wants to.Give her a break, she's taken enough criticism throughout her career!

Tanner DeBoard @TannerIsTheName @BenRothenberg Don't blame Serena one bit for taking her leave of the court quickly after that performance. It's not easy to fall to the march of time as a former champion. I think everyone out there knows Serena in her prime would've eaten Raducanu for lunch.

Chris @PSWhore @josemorgado So does that mean everyone will quit dragging Emma for a while?

☕ ʝǟʐʐ ȶɦɛ ɮɛǟӄ ☕ @JazzTheBeak @BenRothenberg I'm no Emma fan but that was a good result for tennis. The days are finally gone when someone (even as good as Serena) can simply rock up to a tournament after barely playing for years and be competitive. People will feel bad but tennis needs this result

Carlo Santin @CarloSantin_ @BenRothenberg Raducanu played very well and showed lots of composure in a difficult situation. She bageled Williams, when was the last time that happened to her? Does Williams make it past the second round in NY? Does she even make it out of the first round?

gunnerldn @SaltanPepe @BenRothenberg good that she's retiring cause she's a bad loser

"She's just such a legend" - Emma Raducanu on Serena Williams

Emma Raducanu (L) and Serena Williams (R)

After winning her opening match against Serena Williams in Cincinnati, Emma Raducanu once again spoke highly of her idol. The Brit was born seven years after Williams made her debut. The Cincinnati Open was the second-last event in the American's career, as she prepares to call it a day after the upcoming US Open.

Raducanu stated that she was extremely grateful for the opportunity to face Williams and that everyone must honor her achievements.

"She's just such a legend," Raducanu said. "I think we all need to just honor Serena and her amazing career. I'm so grateful for the experience of being able to play her and for our careers to cross over. Everything that she's achieved is so inspirational and it was a true honor to share the court with her."

Raducanu will take on 22nd-ranked Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the second round on Wednesday.

