"Would’ve been so good to have him on Team World against the Big Four" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios opting out of the Laver Cup

Nick Kyrgios, who often says that he is out there just to enjoy himself and entertain people, has shown more seriousness this year than ever before. The Australian surprised the tennis world by reaching his first Grand Slam final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Novak Djokovic last month.

The 27-year-old has decided to skip this year's Laver Cup, to be held in London in September. Along with John Isner and Alexander Zverev, Kyrgios is the only player who has participated in the tournament on all four occasions previously. Taking to social media, he stated that he wanted to spend more time with his family and girlfriend.

"No Laver Cup for me this year. Just letting you all know. Gotta have that home time with my family and beautiful girlfriend," Kyrgios wrote.

Team World coach John McEnroe has always been an admirer of Kyrgios' talent and even expressed his desire to see him on his team for the Laver Cup last month.

The Aussie received mixed reactions from fans after the news broke. While some respected his decision, many were disappointed as they wanted to see him play against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

"Fair enough. Gutted he's not playing this year. I'm really intrigued to see who plays for Team World now," a fan tweeted.

"Would have loved to see you play Laver Cup again but totally understand that you need time with family and GF, especially since playing on tour from AU is hard travel wise. But hey, there is D.C, Cincy, Montreal, and U.S. Open still left to play...and maybe a couple of more," a user posted.

"Kyrgios will probably be appearing in court to face domestic abuse charges from his ex-girlfriend of just 7 months ago - Chiara Passari in September 2022 during @LaverCup London edition! @atptour needs to stop promoting accused abusers like him," another tweet read.

Nick Kyrgios begins his US Open swing with a bang

Nick Kyrgios eased past Marcos Giron at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios was supposed to kick off his North American tour in Atlanta last week, but a knee injury forced him to withdraw from the event's singles category. However, he teamed up with fellow countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the doubles and give a boost to his confidence. They defeated Jason Kubler and John Peers 7-6(4), 7-5 in an all-Australian final.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist resumed his singles schedule at the Citi Open in Washington on Tuesday and in his first match, he breezed past Marcos Giron. Dishing out 12 aces and breaking his opponent thrice, Kyrgios defeated the American 6-3, 6-2 in less than an hour. He will face Tommy Paul in the second round on Wednesday.

