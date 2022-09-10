Create

"Whatever happens, Rafans always win" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal connection in 2022 US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to fight for the 2022 US Open title
Parag Jain
Modified Sep 10, 2022 02:23 PM IST

Before Carlos Alcaraz downed home-hope Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal of the 2022 US Open, Casper Ruud beat Russia's Karen Khachanov in the first at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

The three-hour match between Ruud and Khachanov saw the Norwegian win 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Alcaraz, on the other hand, played his third consecutive five-set match as he outplayed Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in four hours and 19 minutes.

The two youngsters are looking to lift their first Grand Slam title this Sunday in New York. While 19-year-old Alcaraz will play a Major final for the first time, it will be the second for 23-year-old Ruud. At the 2022 French Open, the Norwegian faced a crushing straight-sets defeat to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the finals.

Speaking of Nadal, as soon as the two finalists were decided, some fans pointed out the connection both of them had with the 36-year-old. At the age of 19, Ruud joined the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain and trained there for a long time. Nadal's compatriot Alcaraz, who grew up watching his idol, has always shown appreciation for him.

These two factors led fans to suggest that regardless of who wins, the legend from Mallorca will be happy.

"Ain't that a beautiful thing. A product of the Rafa Nadal academy and a kid who learned his craft during the aura and era of Rafa Nadal, each vying for #1," a fan tweeted.
@theafriyie_ Ain't that a beautiful thing. A product of the Rafa Nadal academy and a kid who learned his craft during the aura and era of Rafa Nadal, each vying for #1
"Tiafoe played a brilliant match. He lost but he is a champion in every way. Alcaraz, well, what can one say? He is a phenom. And considering all the time Ruud spent at the Nadal Academy, learning the Rafa way, it feels like an all Spanish men’s final," a user posted.
Tiafoe played a brilliant match. He lost but he is a champion in every way…Alcaraz, well, what can one say? He is a phenom. And considering all the time Ruud spent at the Nadal Academy, learning the Rafa way, it feels like an all Spanish men’s final…#USOpentennis #Vamos 🇪🇸
"Alcaraz vs Ruud, Two RAFANS, This is how he inspired younger generation, its not about their game, its about their humbleness, sportsmanship and attitude," another tweet read.
Alcaraz vs Ruud, Two RAFANS, This is how he inspired younger generation, its not about their game, its about their humbleness, sportsmanship and attitude.

Here are a few more reactions:

@josemorgado I don’t think Casper nor Carlos will make same mistake as Zverev calling themselves the new version of the Big 3. Pretty humble Top 3. Rafa legacy in action.
Two Rafans in the final. Whatever happens, Rafans always win.
19 Year Old Carlos Alcaraz Reached US Open FinalAlmost 4 Hours of Battle Between Tiafoe & Alcaraz Ended in 5th Setter, American Dreams has been shattered2 Students of Nadal Academy Carlos Alcaraz & Casper Ruud going to face each other #USOpen2022#USOpen
@DannyStrovo @theafriyie_ Raga wins either way...add Iga to the mix and #RafaelNadal𓃵's legacy just continues to grow... 😉
@ponananthvs This grand slam also belongs to Rafal nadal academy
Carlos Alcaraz: Next gen Rafa NadalCasper Ruud: From Nadal AcademyRafael Nadal: Rafa Nadal himselfSo basically Nadal will be the new no 1 next mon :d twitter.com/usopen/status/…
@josemorgado Nadal, Nadal's heir and a Rafa Nadal Academy player.
@josemorgado Rafa, his compatriot heir and his fan. Not so bad
@josemorgado Ahh all Rafa camp. Want Rudd to be no1 tbh, their will be chaos, too much chaos ❤️

"I will have to show my best" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud (L) and Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz leads 2-0 head-to-head against Casper Ruud so far. The pair are about to write the third chapter of their rivalry on one of the biggest stages and in the world's biggest tennis stadium.

Although Ruud is yet to win a set against the 19-year-old, he is in great form right now and will look to avenge his previous losses. In a post-match press conference, the Spaniard stated that having faced him twice already, he knows Ruud well and has also had a lot of conversations with him off the court.

"I played against him twice. I know him very well," Carlos Alcaraz said. "We shared a lot of moments in the tournaments. Of course, he's a very nice guy off the court. I talk with him a lot, when we can. But, yeah, on the court, I know him. As I said, I played twice. I beat twice him. I mean, he's playing really, really well. I know that. I will have to show my best."

