"Whatever happens, Rafans always win" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal connection in 2022 US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud

Before Carlos Alcaraz downed home-hope Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal of the 2022 US Open, Casper Ruud beat Russia's Karen Khachanov in the first at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

The three-hour match between Ruud and Khachanov saw the Norwegian win 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Alcaraz, on the other hand, played his third consecutive five-set match as he outplayed Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in four hours and 19 minutes.

The two youngsters are looking to lift their first Grand Slam title this Sunday in New York. While 19-year-old Alcaraz will play a Major final for the first time, it will be the second for 23-year-old Ruud. At the 2022 French Open, the Norwegian faced a crushing straight-sets defeat to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the finals.

Speaking of Nadal, as soon as the two finalists were decided, some fans pointed out the connection both of them had with the 36-year-old. At the age of 19, Ruud joined the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain and trained there for a long time. Nadal's compatriot Alcaraz, who grew up watching his idol, has always shown appreciation for him.

These two factors led fans to suggest that regardless of who wins, the legend from Mallorca will be happy.

"Ain't that a beautiful thing. A product of the Rafa Nadal academy and a kid who learned his craft during the aura and era of Rafa Nadal, each vying for #1," a fan tweeted.

Dan S @DannyStrovo @theafriyie_ Ain't that a beautiful thing. A product of the Rafa Nadal academy and a kid who learned his craft during the aura and era of Rafa Nadal, each vying for #1 @theafriyie_ Ain't that a beautiful thing. A product of the Rafa Nadal academy and a kid who learned his craft during the aura and era of Rafa Nadal, each vying for #1

"Tiafoe played a brilliant match. He lost but he is a champion in every way. Alcaraz, well, what can one say? He is a phenom. And considering all the time Ruud spent at the Nadal Academy, learning the Rafa way, it feels like an all Spanish men’s final," a user posted.

Howell J. Malham Jr. @GreatSocialGood

Alcaraz, well, what can one say? He is a phenom. And considering all the time Ruud spent at the Nadal Academy, learning the Rafa way, it feels like an all Spanish men’s final…



#USOpentennis #Vamos Tiafoe played a brilliant match. He lost but he is a champion in every way…Alcaraz, well, what can one say? He is a phenom. And considering all the time Ruud spent at the Nadal Academy, learning the Rafa way, it feels like an all Spanish men’s final… Tiafoe played a brilliant match. He lost but he is a champion in every way…Alcaraz, well, what can one say? He is a phenom. And considering all the time Ruud spent at the Nadal Academy, learning the Rafa way, it feels like an all Spanish men’s final…#USOpentennis #Vamos 🇪🇸

"Alcaraz vs Ruud, Two RAFANS, This is how he inspired younger generation, its not about their game, its about their humbleness, sportsmanship and attitude," another tweet read.

🦋PuRpLE 2🇦🇺 14🇫🇷 2🇬🇧 4🇺🇸 @RafaelNadalGOAT Alcaraz vs Ruud, Two RAFANS, This is how he inspired younger generation, its not about their game, its about their humbleness, sportsmanship and attitude. Alcaraz vs Ruud, Two RAFANS, This is how he inspired younger generation, its not about their game, its about their humbleness, sportsmanship and attitude.

Here are a few more reactions:

Tennis_Pusher @Tennis_Pusher @josemorgado I don’t think Casper nor Carlos will make same mistake as Zverev calling themselves the new version of the Big 3. Pretty humble Top 3. Rafa legacy in action. @josemorgado I don’t think Casper nor Carlos will make same mistake as Zverev calling themselves the new version of the Big 3. Pretty humble Top 3. Rafa legacy in action.

The Alchemist @ponananthvs Two Rafans in the final. Whatever happens, Rafans always win. Two Rafans in the final. Whatever happens, Rafans always win.

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_



Almost 4 Hours of Battle Between Tiafoe & Alcaraz Ended in 5th Setter, American Dreams has been shattered



2 Students of Nadal Academy Carlos Alcaraz & Casper Ruud going to face each other



2022

#USOpen 19 Year Old Carlos Alcaraz Reached US Open FinalAlmost 4 Hours of Battle Between Tiafoe & Alcaraz Ended in 5th Setter, American Dreams has been shattered2 Students of Nadal Academy Carlos Alcaraz & Casper Ruud going to face each other #USOpen 2022 19 Year Old Carlos Alcaraz Reached US Open FinalAlmost 4 Hours of Battle Between Tiafoe & Alcaraz Ended in 5th Setter, American Dreams has been shattered2 Students of Nadal Academy Carlos Alcaraz & Casper Ruud going to face each other #USOpen2022#USOpen

TheOracle @keysersozenow @DannyStrovo @theafriyie_ Raga wins either way...add Iga to the mix and #RafaelNadal𓃵 's legacy just continues to grow... @DannyStrovo @theafriyie_ Raga wins either way...add Iga to the mix and #RafaelNadal𓃵's legacy just continues to grow... 😉

Chethanrgowda @Rking9980 @ponananthvs This grand slam also belongs to Rafal nadal academy @ponananthvs This grand slam also belongs to Rafal nadal academy

Mert Trevis @MertTrevis

Casper Ruud: From Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal: Rafa Nadal himself



So basically Nadal will be the new no 1 next mon :d US Open Tennis @usopen One of these men will be the new World No. 1 next Monday: One of these men will be the new World No. 1 next Monday: https://t.co/kOWnQv0Aeu Carlos Alcaraz: Next gen Rafa NadalCasper Ruud: From Nadal AcademyRafael Nadal: Rafa Nadal himselfSo basically Nadal will be the new no 1 next mon :d twitter.com/usopen/status/… Carlos Alcaraz: Next gen Rafa NadalCasper Ruud: From Nadal AcademyRafael Nadal: Rafa Nadal himselfSo basically Nadal will be the new no 1 next mon :d twitter.com/usopen/status/…

Glen @glen_george @josemorgado Rafa, his compatriot heir and his fan. Not so bad @josemorgado Rafa, his compatriot heir and his fan. Not so bad

kingshit @write2swagatam @josemorgado Ahh all Rafa camp. Want Rudd to be no1 tbh, their will be chaos, too much chaos @josemorgado Ahh all Rafa camp. Want Rudd to be no1 tbh, their will be chaos, too much chaos ❤️

"I will have to show my best" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud (L) and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz leads 2-0 head-to-head against Casper Ruud so far. The pair are about to write the third chapter of their rivalry on one of the biggest stages and in the world's biggest tennis stadium.

Although Ruud is yet to win a set against the 19-year-old, he is in great form right now and will look to avenge his previous losses. In a post-match press conference, the Spaniard stated that having faced him twice already, he knows Ruud well and has also had a lot of conversations with him off the court.

"I played against him twice. I know him very well," Carlos Alcaraz said. "We shared a lot of moments in the tournaments. Of course, he's a very nice guy off the court. I talk with him a lot, when we can. But, yeah, on the court, I know him. As I said, I played twice. I beat twice him. I mean, he's playing really, really well. I know that. I will have to show my best."

