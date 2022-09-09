"Ireland is celebrating baby, Nadal mourning a colonizer" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II

Numerous tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Billie Jean King, and Maria Sharapova have joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday.

The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, came to power on February 6, 1952, and held the position for 70 years until her death on September 8, 2022. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and will be succeeded by her eldest son, Prince Charles.

As condolence messages started pouring in from around the world, the world of sports came forward as well. Here's what 36-year-old Nadal had to say about the Queen's demise:

"My most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the British people for the pass of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II," Nadal tweeted.

Just like everything else, the Spaniard received contrasting reactions to his condolence message. While a section of people appreciated him for his kind words about the Royal Family's loss, many were unimpressed with the tennis star, saying that it was wrong for him to side with a colonizer. A few people from Ireland also seemed offended that Nadal had included Ireland in his tweet.

"Ireland is celebrating baby! And not nadal mourning a colonizer! Another reason Djokovic is the GOAT," a user tweeted.

"We all feel the pain. Condolences to the royal family. Must’ve been an honour to meet her in person. God certainly kept her safe her in her long 70 years reign as Queen of England. RIP to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," a fan posted.

"FYI, the concerned ones, those still suffering her direct implication, those who care, those who refuse to remain silent and support the status quo, she incarnated the last strong figure of Colonization, Slavery and Supremacy ... FACTS ! @RafaelNadal," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

Rafael Nadal's US Open campaign ended in R4

Rafael Nadal (L) and Frances Tiafoe

Looking for his fifth US Open title and 23rd Grand Slam title overall, Rafael Nadal failed miserably at the 2022 US Open as Frances Tiafoe beat him 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open, ends his season's win-loss record at the Majors at 22-1.

In a press conference after the match, the 22-time Grand Slam champion lauded the American youngster for an incredible performance, saying that he was a much better player on the day.

"All the credit to him. He did a lot of things well. Of course, Tiafoe is playing more solid than before, serving well I think today, taking the ball very early. Good backhands. He's quick, as everybody knows. I don't think I pushed him enough to create him the doubts that I need to create. Congrats to him. No excuses at all. I'm completely happy to recognize that he was much better than me today," Rafael Nadal said.

