“It must be very tiring for him, it's testimony to his sportsmanship” – Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal taking time out to pose for pictures with fans after exhausting practice session

Tennis fans have expressed their feelings about Rafael Nadal taking time out for his fans after practice sessions at Flushing Meadows, where the four-time US Open champion has shown up for the first time in three years.

Rafael Nadal is widely known to be one of the most patient and humble sportspeople. Right from his ethics on the court to how the deals with fame off of it, he has been an inspiration to many.

The 22-time Major champion has never expressed his frustrations in a foul manner, so much so that, unlike others, he has never taken his anger out on his racket when things aren’t going his way on court. Likewise, the Mallorcan is an out-and-out gentleman when it comes to interacting with fans.

In one such recent incident, tennis fans have hailed Rafael Nadal for his patience and kindness during an impromptu meet-up with his ardent admirers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After concluding the taxing practice session, the 36-year-old took some time out for his fans and made their day by patiently clicking pictures with them. Fans have reacted to a video that has surfaced of the incident.

"Quite seriously, he may be the most generous to fans of the star male players. Others have walked right past crowds at times. I don't think Rafa has ever done that," one fan observed.

"Others have walked right past crowds at times. I don't think Rafa has ever done that,"



"Quite seriously, he may be the most generous to fans of the star male players. Others have walked right past crowds at times. I don't think Rafa has ever done that,"

Another appreciated Nadal's kindness by commending his sportsmanship.

"Yes. It must be very tiring for him, it's testimony to his sportsmanship that he hangs around to make their day. For most fans it must be an unforgettable experience. As for the young lady in the foreground who kept adjusting her hair it's all her Christmases come at once." the fan said.

"It must be very tiring for him, it's testimony to his sportsmanship that he hangs around to make their day. For most fans it must be an unforgettable experience. As for the young lady in the foreground who kept adjusting her hair it's all her Christmases come at once."

Here are some more reactions:

"In Indian wells this year, Navratilova said that when he was in the gym, working out on the bike, fans would go up to him and ask for a photograph. Instead of telling them to go away, he'd stop his workout and take a photo with them."

"Despite his greatness and fame, he understands what it's like from our perspective. It's a reason he's so beloved."

"Smh he needs to stay away from them. Can't risk getting + this close to US open."

"Having said all that about his patience - I would love to be in those fans' shoes!"

"He truly is a man of the people! So giving of his time. All the time. He's such a beautiful human"

"He is probably the most humble of all male tennis players, and most importantly does not matter if he is feeling good/bad in terms of his tennis, he will behave in the same way with fans"

"You have a plan, you have a goal; things that you want to improve" - Rafael Nadal reveals his mindset ahead of the US Open

Rafael Nadal was recently interviewed after one of his practice sessions at the Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the US Open.

Speaking about his strategy, Nadal disclosed that he aims to adapt against every kind of opponent.

"It's about adapt yourself everyday and against every opponent. And practicing with different kind of opponents, you know, to be ready," he said.

The interviewer further questioned whether the former World No. 1 had a particular approach during his afternoon sessions, to which the Spaniard responded that he sets goals for things he wishes to improve on in his games and then works on it.

"When I go in afternoon practices, you have a plan, you have a goal for the next couple of days, things that you want to improve, and you work on it," Nadal said.

Rafa Nadal was just interviewed post practice

