"Finally, someone sees her racist tendencies besides the fans" - Tennis fans sense partiality in Chris Evert's commentary during Coco Gauff's US Open QF 

On Tuesday, journalist Chuck Modi called out former World No. 1 Chris Evert, alleging bias in her commentary against Coco Gauff, who lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals.
Modi took to social media to accuse the 18-time Grand Slam champion of remaining silent whenever Gauff played well and pouncing on the 18-year-old as soon as she made a mistake. The journalist stated that Evert was as bad at calling games for Gauff as she was for Serena Williams. He backed up his claim with a couple of videos in the same thread.
"Chris Evert is as bad at calling game for Coco Gauff as she is Serena. Coco makes great shot. Silence. Coco makes mistake. She dwells on it. This is not hypersensitivity. This can be quantified across the whole match," Modi tweeted.
This is not the first time that the American legend has received flack for her on-air narration. Since the beginning of the 2022 US Open, Evert has been slammed on multiple occasions by fans who feel that she is prejudiced against certain players. After Gauff's match, Evert once again faced backlash on social media.
"It’s blatant. I sat there during Gauff’s match going “Say something about that amazing shot, Chris!” Over and over, the only commentary Evert had about Coco was negative. Until she won - then Evert was all 'Amazing! A career changing match!'," a fan tweeted.
"I think Chris Evert has a problem with Black women. I have watched tennis for years she praised Lindsay Davenport & Jennifer Capriati yet attacked Venus & Serena. The negativity is exhausting. Coco is only 18, will be top-10 next week. She is improving & learning," a user posted.
"Chris Everett, John McEnroe. Patrick McEnroe rarely speak in a positive nor in an encouraging manner toward the black tennis players. Often the Williams sisters had two opponents; the person they were playing and the negative energy coming from the commentators mouth....it's sad," another tweet read.
Here are some more reactions:
"Coco is closer to winning her first Major" - Chris Evert
Coco Gauff lost 6-3, 6-4 to Caroline Garcia of France in what was the American's first-ever quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows. A couple of hours after the one-hour-37-minute match ended at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, Chris Evert lauded the 18-year-old Gauff for improving her game and suggested that she is not far away from winning a Grand Slam title.
"A very impressive @CaroGarcia overpowered @CocoGauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major," Evert tweeted.