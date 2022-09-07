"Finally, someone sees her racist tendencies besides the fans" - Tennis fans sense partiality in Chris Evert's commentary during Coco Gauff's US Open QF 

On Tuesday, journalist Chuck Modi called out former World No. 1 Chris Evert, alleging bias in her commentary against Coco Gauff, who lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals.

Modi took to social media to accuse the 18-time Grand Slam champion of remaining silent whenever Gauff played well and pouncing on the 18-year-old as soon as she made a mistake. The journalist stated that Evert was as bad at calling games for Gauff as she was for Serena Williams. He backed up his claim with a couple of videos in the same thread.

"Chris Evert is as bad at calling game for Coco Gauff as she is Serena. Coco makes great shot. Silence. Coco makes mistake. She dwells on it. This is not hypersensitivity. This can be quantified across the whole match," Modi tweeted.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Chris Evert is as bad at calling game for Coco Gauff as she is Serena. Coco makes great shot. Silence. Coco makes mistake. She dwells on it. This is not hypersensitivity. This can be quantified across the whole match.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Here's prime example of Chris Evert on Coco Gauff over 2 uncut minutes:



1—Coco amazing backhand: silence

2—Coco ace: silence

3—Coco double-fault?

Garcia psyched Coco out

4—Coco ace to win game? Silence.



NOT isolated. This is a pattern.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Another Chris Evert Example:



Coco Gauff has ace. Silence. Two other points to win game. Silence.



The point Coco loses? She “just wasn’t ready for that deep return”



Not "good return by Garcia". Not "return handcuffed Coco". But "she just wasn't ready". Again. This is a pattern.

This is not the first time that the American legend has received flack for her on-air narration. Since the beginning of the 2022 US Open, Evert has been slammed on multiple occasions by fans who feel that she is prejudiced against certain players. After Gauff's match, Evert once again faced backlash on social media.

"It’s blatant. I sat there during Gauff’s match going “Say something about that amazing shot, Chris!” Over and over, the only commentary Evert had about Coco was negative. Until she won - then Evert was all 'Amazing! A career changing match!'," a fan tweeted.

Bogulum Shremp @BShremp @ChuckModi1 It’s blatant. I sat there during Gauff’s match going “Say something about that amazing shot, Chris!” Over and over, the only commentary Evert had about Coco was negative. Until she won - then Evert was all “Amazing! A career changing match!” @ChuckModi1 It’s blatant. I sat there during Gauff’s match going “Say something about that amazing shot, Chris!” Over and over, the only commentary Evert had about Coco was negative. Until she won - then Evert was all “Amazing! A career changing match!”

"I think Chris Evert has a problem with Black women. I have watched tennis for years she praised Lindsay Davenport & Jennifer Capriati yet attacked Venus & Serena. The negativity is exhausting. Coco is only 18, will be top-10 next week. She is improving & learning," a user posted.

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @ChuckModi1 I think Chris Evert has a problem with Black women. I have watched tennis for years she praised Lindsay Davenport & Jennifer Capriati yet attacked Venus & Serena. The negativity is exhausting. Coco is only 18 will be top 10 next week. She is improving & learning. @ChuckModi1 I think Chris Evert has a problem with Black women. I have watched tennis for years she praised Lindsay Davenport & Jennifer Capriati yet attacked Venus & Serena. The negativity is exhausting. Coco is only 18 will be top 10 next week. She is improving & learning.

"Chris Everett, John McEnroe. Patrick McEnroe rarely speak in a positive nor in an encouraging manner toward the black tennis players. Often the Williams sisters had two opponents; the person they were playing and the negative energy coming from the commentators mouth....it's sad," another tweet read.

Amy Dixon @AmyBernadette20 @ChuckModi1 Chris Everett, John McEnroe. Patrick McEnroe rarely speak in a positive nor in an encouraging manner toward the black tennis players. Often the Williams sisters had two opponents; the person they were playing and the negative energy coming from the commentators mouth....it's sad. @ChuckModi1 Chris Everett, John McEnroe. Patrick McEnroe rarely speak in a positive nor in an encouraging manner toward the black tennis players. Often the Williams sisters had two opponents; the person they were playing and the negative energy coming from the commentators mouth....it's sad.

Here are some more reactions:

Susan Vermazen 🇺🇸#StandWithUkraine @SusanVermazen @ChuckModi1 I watched Venus’ first ever match on television and Chris was in the booth trashing Venus and trashing her father. It was shocking. Someone must have spoken to her in the commercial break because she came back way toned down. @ChuckModi1 I watched Venus’ first ever match on television and Chris was in the booth trashing Venus and trashing her father. It was shocking. Someone must have spoken to her in the commercial break because she came back way toned down.

Aaron Bertrand @AaronBertrand @ChuckModi1 Oh yeah, last week it was Serena, it was so bad I made a comment on here about how she kept repeating over and over again, all match, how bad Serena played in the two weeks leading up to the Open. Disgraceful. @ChuckModi1 Oh yeah, last week it was Serena, it was so bad I made a comment on here about how she kept repeating over and over again, all match, how bad Serena played in the two weeks leading up to the Open. Disgraceful.

𝔊𝔦𝔟𝔰 @gibs626 @ChuckModi1 @Lizzs_Lockeroom was watching one of the Serena matches and my wife was reading a book over in her chair and she looks up at me goes “who the hell is that talking? every mistake she’s all over them” @ChuckModi1 @Lizzs_Lockeroom was watching one of the Serena matches and my wife was reading a book over in her chair and she looks up at me goes “who the hell is that talking? every mistake she’s all over them”

ULTRON WAS RIGHT @dcjanfan @ChuckModi1 They need to replace her with James Blake. They need diversity in that booth. @ChuckModi1 They need to replace her with James Blake. They need diversity in that booth.

We’re All Villains Here 😊 @MissMySnicka @ChuckModi1 There is a very good reason why I watch the matches with the tv muted half the time…Evert is why. Plus she sometimes will talk while a point is being played @ChuckModi1 There is a very good reason why I watch the matches with the tv muted half the time…Evert is why. Plus she sometimes will talk while a point is being played 😤

SerenaIsTheRecord @SWPRAYERCIRCLE2 ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Chris Evert is as bad at calling game for Coco Gauff as she is Serena. Coco makes great shot. Silence. Coco makes mistake. She dwells on it. This is not hypersensitivity. This can be quantified across the whole match. Chris Evert is as bad at calling game for Coco Gauff as she is Serena. Coco makes great shot. Silence. Coco makes mistake. She dwells on it. This is not hypersensitivity. This can be quantified across the whole match. Finally someone sees her racist tendencies besides the fans! She doesn’t need to be a commentator. twitter.com/chuckmodi1/sta… Finally someone sees her racist tendencies besides the fans! She doesn’t need to be a commentator. twitter.com/chuckmodi1/sta…

II @sup3rmari0o6 @ChuckModi1 When she routed Madison Keys the whole second set the announcers were praying Madison turned it around. Never once, said one positive thing about Gauff an entire set during a win @ChuckModi1 When she routed Madison Keys the whole second set the announcers were praying Madison turned it around. Never once, said one positive thing about Gauff an entire set during a win

BlackXtian @BlackXtian



There’s a pattern… @ChuckModi1 She’s struggled with this forever—MaliVai Washington, Bryan Shelton, Zina Garrison…There’s a pattern… @ChuckModi1 She’s struggled with this forever—MaliVai Washington, Bryan Shelton, Zina Garrison…There’s a pattern…

"Coco is closer to winning her first Major" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert praised Coco Gauff after Tuesday's match

Coco Gauff lost 6-3, 6-4 to Caroline Garcia of France in what was the American's first-ever quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows. A couple of hours after the one-hour-37-minute match ended at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, Chris Evert lauded the 18-year-old Gauff for improving her game and suggested that she is not far away from winning a Grand Slam title.

"A very impressive @CaroGarcia overpowered @CocoGauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert A very impressive @CaroGarcia overpowered @CocoGauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major.. A very impressive @CaroGarcia overpowered @CocoGauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major..👏👍

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala