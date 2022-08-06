"Here’s a great example of why trust in the medical community is at an all-time low" - Tennis fans slam Canadian physician for cheering Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from 2022 Canadian Open

A day before the draw for the National Bank Open was scheduled to be released, Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

It was something that the tennis world saw coming due to his unvaccinated status against the coronavirus. According to the COVID-19 rules and regulations in Canada, foreign travelers cannot enter the country unless they show proof of a double vaccination against the virus. Djokovic has time and again set the record straight that he is not willing to get the jab.

This means that the 21-time Grand Slam champion cannot take part in any of the Canadian Open in Montreal, the Cincinnati Masters or the US Open. The 35-year-old's stance has already resulted in him missing the Australian Open this year, when he was infamously deported from Down Under.

The world was divided back then, and it continues to be. While many fans support the Serb, there is an equal number who want the rules to be applied to everyone, regardless of their achievements.

Canada's Brian Goldman, a highly experienced physician and author, took to social media to show his feelings about Djokovic pulling out of the ATP 1000s event.

"Good," he wrote on Twitter.

He received quite a lot of heat from tennis fans on social media after welcoming the Serb's announcement.

"Can you think of one reason why we should still be barring unvaccinated people from entering Canada? It's not like we all got vaccinated and eliminated COVID because the vaccine was so effective. Even if that did happen, an unvaccinated person wouldn't be a health threat," a fan tweeted.

Mark Schriner @thetruthsucks12



It's not like we all got vaccinated and eliminated covid because the vaccine was so effective.



"Can you think of one reason why we should still be barring unvaccinated people from entering Canada? It's not like we all got vaccinated and eliminated covid because the vaccine was so effective. Even if that did happen, an unvaccinated person wouldn't be a health threat."

"Here’s a great example of why trust in the medical community is at an all-time low. Dr. Brian Goldman is celebrating the fact that Novak Djokovic can’t play in Canadian tournaments because he didn’t take the COVID shots," another tweet read.

"Good for him for standing up for the principles of bodily autonomy and voluntary informed consent! I know that’s what you mean, Mr. Goldman. After all, being a physician, you understand and respect those principles, right?" an account posted.

pilots-wife4 @pilotswife6

Here are some other reactions:

Nick Anand @NickAnand1

Jerry Cappiello @JerCap

FLEX @FLEXjs



His vaxx status has no effect on anyone else one way or the other.



"Serious question: Why is this good? His vaxx status has no effect on anyone else one way or the other. Does it simply bother you that he is not playing along?"

Sherill @soloparent101

Drake @NoMoreDaysLost1

Brit @4ests4life

Bee Mac @Squeegekid55

Sue @sue_suewoo

Novak Djokovic is hopeful of change in US rules for foreign travelers

Novak Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion.

Due to the ever-changing rules regarding COVID-19, Novak Djokovic is keeping his fingers crossed and preparing for the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 29.

Sharing a video of himself practicing on a hard court, the three-time US Open winner thanked his fans for supporting him.

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say Thank You. I'm preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed," Djokovic wrote.

