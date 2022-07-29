"He was nice to me, therefore he’s a good person because I'm the center of the universe & only my impressions count" - Tennis fans slam Emma Raducanu for supporting Nick Kyrgios again

During the 2022 Wimbledon Championships earlier this month, Emma Raducanu showed support for Nick Kyrgios amidst allegations of domestic violence against the 27-year-old. The Australian star has been ordered to appear in court in Canberra next month after his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari accused him of assaulting her.

In a recent interview with London newspaper Evening Standard, the British prodigy defended herself for supporting Kyrgios, stating that the Aussie was kind and generous towards her and even supported her last year.

"To me, he’s always been very kind and generous. He was supporting me after Wimbledon last year, before the US Open, so the way he’s been with me, yeah, he’s been really nice. People definitely want to watch Nick," Raducanu said.

Tennis fans were not happy with the 19-year-old at the time she tweeted Kyrgios' initials, and have once again criticized her for her latest remarks, urging her to be more careful and aware.

"That kind of statement from Emma is exactly how most abusers can keep getting away with what they do. And at the end of the day, the abuse will continue. Surely she should have known better and read the situation as a whole," a fan tweeted.

"He was nice to me, therefore he’s a good person because I am the center of the universe and only my impressions count," another user posted.

"Emily, this is literally the last thing we want to hear from you and that last sentence- ugh I hate it," another fan wrote.

"Someone needs to educate her on narcissism and lovebombing because that's what the "very kind and generous" is. he was probably very kind and generous to Chiara at the start too," a tweet read.

Although most people slammed the youngster, there were a few who defended her statement, saying that she was just appreciating how Kyrgios supported her in tough times.

MILLTAN @milltannie @thalissuffering She was merely commenting on how NK treated her, post wimby/uso when she had so much criticisms. Not surprised she appreciated that support. Fyi NK IG went up fr 2.2m to 3m, yeah ppl were watching him. Fact. Doesn't mean she condone his antics @thalissuffering She was merely commenting on how NK treated her, post wimby/uso when she had so much criticisms. Not surprised she appreciated that support. Fyi NK IG went up fr 2.2m to 3m, yeah ppl were watching him. Fact. Doesn't mean she condone his antics

Emma Raducanu ropes in new coach on a trial basis

Emma Raducanu is the defending champion at the US Open

At the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu became the only player in the Open Era to enter a Grand Slam event as a qualifier and win it. Just a few days after lifting her only singles title so far, the Brit parted ways with her coach Andrew Richardson, raising a lot of eyebrows.

The 19-year-old then teamed up with Germany's Torben Beltz, with whom she worked for only five months. Raducanu played Wimbledon without an official coach, where she failed to reach the third round. However, the rising star has now entered into a partnership with former Russian player and coach Dmitry Tursunov for the upcoming US Open swing.

TENNIS @Tennis



The pair will work together on a trial basis through the US Open, according to British press: In preparation for her US Open title defense, @EmmaRaducanu has reportedly brought on @TursunovTales as her new coach.The pair will work together on a trial basis through the US Open, according to British press:

Their first assignment will be the Citi Open. The WTA 250 event is scheduled to be played in Washington from August 1-7.

