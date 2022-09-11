"WTA is just too apathetic" - Tennis fans slam the association for not promoting 2022 US Open women's doubles final 

The principal organizing body for women's professional tennis — the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) — recently came under fire for not doing enough to promote the upcoming doubles title clash at the 2022 US Open.

Having reached the finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time, five-time Grand Slam doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic are aiming for their sixth title on Sunday. The third-seeded team will square off against Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend of America for the title.

If Krejcikova and Siniakova win, they will complete a career Grand Slam. Their previous five titles include two French Opens in 2018 and 2021, Wimbledon in 2018 and 2022, and the Australian Open earlier this year. The in-form duo has already won two Majors this season in Australia and London. They had to withdraw from the French Open after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID before their first match.

Fans were seemingly unimpressed as they claimed that the governing body did not put as much effort into promoting the doubles final as they did for singles matches.

"I understand nobody cares about doubles, there's no market, whatever you want, and I'm fine with that, but @WTA not posting a single tweet for Krejcikova and Siniakova who are making history (regardless of the outcome of the final) sounds a bit disrespectful to me," a fan tweeted.

"I understand nobody cares about doubles, there's no market, whatever you want, and I'm fine with that, but @WTA not posting a single tweet for Krejcikova and Siniakova who are making history (regardless of the outcome of the final) sounds a bit disrespectful to me," a fan tweeted.

"I remember how doubles heavy @WTA coverage used to be on Facebook and Twitter during the heydays of Sania & Hingis. Now it's nonexistent! I just found out Townsend made the doubles final. And not through a WTA account," a user wrote.

"I remember how doubles heavy @WTA coverage used to be on Facebook and Twitter during the heydays of Sania & Hingis. Now it's nonexistent! I just found out Townsend made the doubles final. And not through a WTA account," a user wrote.

"If it would be Pegula/Gauff!!!! They are just soo political," another tweet read.

Stefan Varga @stef2249

"If it would be Pegula/Gauff!!!! They are just soo political," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

D.ée Gouw @deziraygouw

This is exactly what Ive been thinking!! Seems like the @wta admins only care about singles. I often despise the atp but at least they always tweet about the dubs 🤷🏻‍♀️

BETS-BETS-BETS APUESTAS DEPORTIVAS @DeportivasBets

I totally agree with you. But you know what was even worse? When WTA published the video in which they asked a bunch of players who won @rolandgarros in 2021 and nobody knew. It's ok if they don't know, we know that most players just care about themselves, but the WTA? Really?

Kvittycat @kvittycat53

Standing up for our girls! They are looking to go a slam season without losing a match. @WTA should be giving them the biggest of hype!

Hadeel @jenniflopbrady

WTA is trash trash trash marketing, there will always never be a market if you do no marketing in the first place, its actually shameful

amanda @hedapenkos

the WTA is just too apathetic. there's so many players / stories they could promote but they don't even try.

🎾🤙🏼 @tennisinaloha

They should just make a separate tour for doubles already and be done with it. That new tour can tweet its fingers off about the dubs.

kel potro @servingfolly

I love watching doubles. Part of the problem with watching is that before the semis, they usually play on smaller courts with one camera angle. Not a great viewing experience

WTA criticized for picking Texas as venue for Tour Finals

Chris Evert (L), Garbine Muguruza (C), and Billie Jean King at last year's event

Earlier this week, the WTA announced that Texas will host the year-end Tour Finals from October 31 to November 7. The decision didn't go down well with tennis fans due to the fact that the state is among those that have banned women from getting abortions.

The US Supreme Court reversed the '1973 Roe vs Wade judgment' in June, allowing all 50 states in the country to decide whether to ban abortion or not. Under a 1925 law, Texas made it illegal to have an abortion within the state.

The prestigious tournament is set to be held at the multipurpose Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, where the top eight singles players and doubles teams will lock horns with each other. The US has not hosted the event since the one in Los Angeles in 2005.

