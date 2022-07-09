"Tennis history is not ready for Nick Kyrgios to beat Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, well rested, chip on shoulder; Anything is possible" - Tennis fans react to duo's Grand Slam final matchup

World No. 4 Novak Djokovic booked his place in the finals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, as he defeated Cameron Norrie in four sets.

The Serb will face Nick Kyrgios for the title in their first match against each other in a final. The 27-year-old Australian reached his first Grand Slam final without playing a semifinal since his opponent Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Thursday due to an abdominal injury. This was only the second instance in the Open Era where a Major event saw only one semifinal on the men's circuit. Richard Karijcek withdrew from his semifinal clash against eventual champion Jim Courier in the 1992 Australian Open.

Although the six-time Wimbledon champion lost the first set against ninth seed Norrie, it took him just two hours and 34 minutes to finish the match. Djokovic beat the Brit 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. With social media witnessing mixed reactions to the final fixture, it is safe to say that this will be the first time that fans are not thrilled about a Grand Slam title clash.

"The stage is set! Dominant outing from Nole after dropping the first set … cruising in the final 3. This #Wimbledon final has the makings of a classic. Or a total flop. Depends which Kyrgios shows up," a user said.

Sam Freedman @Samfr Djokovic vs Kyrgios really is the Iran-Iraq War of Wimbledon finals. Djokovic vs Kyrgios really is the Iran-Iraq War of Wimbledon finals.

Andy Bush @bushontheradio Djokovic v Kyrgios Wimbledon Final -

The clash of the shithouses Djokovic v Kyrgios Wimbledon Final - The clash of the shithouses

"Tennis history is not ready for Nick Kyrgios to beat Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon final. Well rested, chip on shoulder. Anything is possible, another tweet read.

Stephen Boughton @theslicestephen Tennis history is not ready for Nick Kyrgios to beat Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon final.



Well rested, chip on shoulder.



Anything is possible. Tennis history is not ready for Nick Kyrgios to beat Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon final. Well rested, chip on shoulder. Anything is possible.

Rita @Rita97185674 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios Omg my two favorite playing in the final I’m in a bad situation love them both @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios Omg my two favorite playing in the final I’m in a bad situation love them both 😭

Hemant @Sportscasmm @Wimbledon @DjokerNole



Djokovic & Kyrgios: @NickKyrgios There will never be a time where we will have to choose between Novak-Kyrgios for a slam title.Djokovic & Kyrgios: @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios There will never be a time where we will have to choose between Novak-Kyrgios for a slam title.Djokovic & Kyrgios: https://t.co/bH94A7sO96

"Crowd boos Djokovic and boos the mention of Kyrgios. This is about to be the worst atmosphere in a Final ever," a tweet read.

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates22 Crowd boos Djokovic and boos the mention of Kyrgios. This is about to be the worst atmosphere in a Final ever Crowd boos Djokovic and boos the mention of Kyrgios. This is about to be the worst atmosphere in a Final ever😂

"My God. Am I really supposed to choose between supporting Djokovic or Kyrgios. I abstain," another fan wrote.

Chris P @scoobstennis My God. Am I really supposed to choose between supporting Djokovic or Kyrgios.



I abstain. My God. Am I really supposed to choose between supporting Djokovic or Kyrgios. I abstain.

Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 @Nick_Pettigrew Djokovic vs Kyrgios final. Here’s hoping the umpire wins. Djokovic vs Kyrgios final. Here’s hoping the umpire wins.

"Stopping Kyrgios winning a slam is more important than the GOAT race... All fans of the three need to unite behind Nole on Sunday," a fan said.

OliB @OliB10 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole need to unite behind Nole on Sunday. @NickKyrgios Stopping Kyrgios winning a slam is more important than the GOAT race... All fans of the threeneed to unite behind Nole on Sunday. @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios Stopping Kyrgios winning a slam is more important than the GOAT race... All fans of the three 🐐 🐐 🐐 need to unite behind Nole on Sunday.

Luis @luisajmiller10 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios Christ. If there was ever a match where you hope both players somehow lose this is it! @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios Christ. If there was ever a match where you hope both players somehow lose this is it!

"Come on Djokovic. Cannot stand Kyrgios, he's already got an advantage with the extra days rest. Hope Novak sends him packing on Sunday," a user wrote.

Aaron @raxusprime29 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole

Cannot stand Kyrgios, he's already got an advantage with the extra days rest. Hope Novak sends him packing on Sunday @NickKyrgios Come on DjokovicCannot stand Kyrgios, he's already got an advantage with the extra days rest. Hope Novak sends him packing on Sunday @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios Come on Djokovic Cannot stand Kyrgios, he's already got an advantage with the extra days rest. Hope Novak sends him packing on Sunday

Christy @christymelot @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios I hope the Wimbledon authorities are ready to handle the circus this match will be. DONT let the player get away with nonsense and take away from the great sports event this is. It is bad for the club and even more bad for the sport. Be prepared..... @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios I hope the Wimbledon authorities are ready to handle the circus this match will be. DONT let the player get away with nonsense and take away from the great sports event this is. It is bad for the club and even more bad for the sport. Be prepared.....

"2 awesome players, Nick Kyrgios has come a long way and has played some amazing tennis up to this point, and I’m sure he’ll make life difficult for Novak. I’ll be rooting for Novak in this obviously. C’mon Novak, let’s get Wimbledon title number 7," another tweet read.

Cam Leisk @CamLeisk @Wimbledon @DjokerNole

I’ll be rooting for Novak in this obviously.

C’mon Novak, let’s get Wimbledon title number 7 @NickKyrgios 2 awesome players, Nick Kyrgios has come a long way and has played some amazing tennis up to this point, and I’m sure he’ll make life difficult for Novak.I’ll be rooting for Novak in this obviously.C’mon Novak, let’s get Wimbledon title number 7 @Wimbledon @DjokerNole @NickKyrgios 2 awesome players, Nick Kyrgios has come a long way and has played some amazing tennis up to this point, and I’m sure he’ll make life difficult for Novak.I’ll be rooting for Novak in this obviously.C’mon Novak, let’s get Wimbledon title number 7👊🏆

Nick Kyrgios leads 2-0 head-to-head against Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic to fight for the title.

Into his eighth Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic is looking for a seventh grass-court Major title and his 21st overall. He is up against World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios, a force to reckon on grass.

Kyrgios is one of the very few players to have a positive head-to-head record against Djokovic. In their previous two meetings, the Aussie defeated the World No. 3 in straight sets on both occasions. However, this will be the first time they face each other in a best-of-five match.

After his semifinal, Djokovic said that the final will witness a lot of fireworks from both players but also hoped his experience works in his favor.

“One thing for sure, there is going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us. It is going to be his first Grand Slam final. He is very excited and he doesn’t have much to lose and he is always playing like that. He is playing so freely, one of the biggest serves in the game. We haven’t played for some time. I have never won a set off him. Hopefully it can be different this time. Hopefully the experience can work in my favor," Djokovic said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far