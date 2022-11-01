Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlman reveals reasons behind dressing up as Gabriela Sabatini for Halloween 2022

Rachel Stuhlmann, often dubbed the Paige Spiranac of tennis, passed her Halloween assignment this year with flying colors by recreating a few iconic outfits of the Argentinian legend Gabriela Sabatini.

She took to Instagram to post a few pictures and subsequently received a lot of praise for her efforts.

“I had so much fun recreating three of @sabatinigaby’s iconic looks. I’ve always loved her. Happy Halloween!” she captioned her post.

When a few of her fans asked her why she dressed up as the Argentinian legend, she said:

“I’ve been told I resemble her a variety of times throughout my career, which has always been a fun compliment for me.”

Stuhlmann has had a fantastic month, gaining more than 30,000 Instagram followers after stating in October that she's single and ready to conquer the tennis-influencing game like Paige Spiranac has done for golf.

"I want to do photoshoots and show that the sports is cool and that it can be hot and fun," she stated, according to the New York Post.

Who is Rachel Stuhlman, the influencer modeling herself after Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality, golf instructor and former professional golfer.

Rachel Stuhlmann, a social media influencer, aspires to be the Paige Spiranac of tennis by using her online platform to push the sport ahead while being completely herself. She already has several brand partnerships with companies like Bodyarmor, Topgolf, and DraftKings, among others.

Spiranac is an American social media personality, golf instructor and former professional golfer with a tremendous fan base across YouTube and Instagram.

According to Stuhlmann, who has a massive following on TikTok, she is in awe of Spiranac's journey and has also considered the possibility of working with the influencer-turned-golfer.

“I really like what she does in golf and so that’s what I’m trying to do in tennis. I feel like I’ve been inspired for a while by Paige Spiranac… I respect her so much for what she’s done for the game. And I know that we have a lot of mutual friends," she told the New York Post.

"Someone told me that she wants to play tennis. I want to play golf... Paige does her thing with golf and she’s a great person to seek inspiration from, but there’s nothing like it in tennis. And so, I just feel like for me, I would love to keep bringing attention to all the different tournaments I want to travel to,” she added.

Poll : 0 votes