"In my ranking of all time after Roger Federer, I put Rod Laver" - Stan Smith

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Stan Smith has named 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer as his pick for the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in men's tennis, just ahead of Australian legend Rod 'Rocket' Laver.

The GOAT debate has been raging on over the last couple of months, especially since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are now both tied at 20 Majors each and Novak Djokovic is just three behind at 17. But Stan Smith, who is also known for his iconic line of Adidas shoes, believes that Federer is still the greatest, followed by Laver.

Notably, Laver is the only player to have won the calendar year Grand Slam twice. Smith also mentioned Federer's rivals Nadal and Djokovic, placing them joint third on his list.

"Oh yes. In my ranking of all time after Roger Federer, I put Rod Laver, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on equal merit, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg," Stan Smith said.

The only player who would be equally successful with a wooden racket is Roger Federer: Stan Smith



Stan Smith, who retired in 1985 - before the advent of the modern power game in tennis - also discussed the change in racket technology and its impact on the game.

The 73-year-old is of the opinion that Roger Federer would be the only player who would have been able to play with a wooden racket, which requires players to hit the ball cleanly from the middle.

"With the wooden racket the game is necessarily different, less powerful and slower. If you didn't hit the ball in the perfect center of the frame, it meant trouble. I think the only one who would be equally successful with the wooden racket is Roger Federer. He plays as we did. Clean," Smith continued.

In addition to talking about the legends of the game, Stan Smith also revealed how impressed he is with young Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner.

The 19-year-old had a breakthrough year on the ATP Tour this season, winning his first ATP title and reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open. Many have labeled him a potential future World No. 1.

"I've also seen Jannik Sinner in action on TV in New York and Paris. He has an all-court game that impressed me and a good attitude. Now that he has won his first ATP title and that Italy is rooting for him, how he manages his success and attention will be decisive. The head is everything in tennis. But it will not be a meteoric (rise)," the American said.