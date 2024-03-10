Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek

Day 5 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells features a star-studded line-up with the sport's biggest names.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek remains one of the few players to make it through the early rounds without a fuss. She barely broke a sweat over the course of her 6-3, 6-0 win over Danielle Collins in the previous round.

Swiatek will now look to continue her quest for a second title here on Sunday. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is another big name in the fray and is up against a familiar rival.

While there are quite a few exciting matches set for the day, here are the five matches that one cannot afford to skip:

#1 - Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova

Noskova brought an end to Swiatek's Australian Open campaign a few weeks ago as she stunned the World No. 1 in three sets in the third round. The Pole will be out for blood this time as she'll be eager to even the score with a win at Indian Wells.

Date: March 10, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 11, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the 11th seed at Indian Wells.

This will be the sixth career meeting between the two, with Tiafoe having the upper hand with a slim 3-2 margin so far. He won their last couple of matches as well. The American has only won back-to-back matches just once this year, so it's advantage Tsitsipas heading into this contest.

Date: March 10, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 11, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#3 - Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Defending champion Alcaraz lost his first three encounters against Auger-Aliassime. He won his first match against him en route to winning the title here last year. The Spaniard will be keen for an encore to keep his title defence going.

Date: March 10, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 11, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 p.m. GMT, and 2:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Jannik Sinner is the third seed at Indian Wells.

Sinner has forgotten how to lose this year as he continues to rack up wins. Next up for him is Struff, who has a rather dismal 4-6 record for the season. Nevertheless, he's quite a dangerous adversary, though the Italian has found a way to get past whoever is on the other side of the net so far.

Date: March 10, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 11, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx at. 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

#5 - Caroline Wozniacki vs Katie Volynets

Wozniacki scored consecutive wins for the first time this season with her wins over Zhu Lin and Donna Vekic at Indian Wells. She'll look to keep the momentum going against rising American star Volynets. This is a great opportunity for both to make a deep run at the tournament.

Date: March 10, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 11, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 a.m. GMT, and 7:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.