Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Casper Ruud, Jessica Pegula

Casper Ruud overcame a spirited challenge from Holger Rune to advance to his second final of the year at the Mexican Open. He'll now try to secure his first title above the ATP 250 level but will need to find a way to down defending champion Alex de Minaur in the final.

Americans Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro lead the semifinal line-up at the San Diego Open. Ugo Humbert and Alexander Bublik will duke it out in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

With most tournaments being at the business end, there are quite a few exciting match-ups set for the day. Here's a look at the five best matches set to take place on March 2:

#1 - Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Bublik

Bublik was on the verge of a successful comeback against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals but the latter ended up being defaulted from the tournament. The Russian yelled at a linesperson towards the end of the third set and the tournament organizers reacted swiftly to his outburst.

Humbert, meanwhile, eliminated defending champion Daniil Medvedev in his semifinal tie with a 7-5, 6-3 win. The Frenchman, along with Bublik, will now fight it out for their second title of the season as well as a second title at the ATP 500 level. With two in-form players set to clash, this is set to be a memorable match.

Date: March 2, 2024.

Time: Not before 7:00 p.m. local time, 8:30 p.m. IST, 3:00 p.m. GMT, and 10:00 a.m. ET.

Where to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships?

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on TSN4.

Australia: Fans across the country can watch the match on beIN Sports.

#2 - Sebastian Baez vs Pedro Martinez

Baez won the biggest title of his career at last week's Rio Open. He has continued his winning ways at the Chile Open as he has reached the semifinals with wins over Juan Pablo Varillas and Jaume Munar.

Martinez eliminated sixth seed Facundo Diaz Acosta and third seed Arthur Fils en route to the semifinals. This is his best result since winning the Chile Open two years ago. Coincidentally, he defeated Baez in the final to claim the title back then and now has to face him once again amid his own resurgence. The latter will be favored to win this time given his form.

Date: March 2, 2024 (Chile, USA, Canada, UK) & March 3, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 8:00 p.m. local time, 6:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Chile Open?

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on TSN+.

#3 - Emma Navarro vs Katie Boulter

Navarro bested Daria Saville 6-4, 6-2 to reach her third semifinal of the season. Boulter scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over seventh seed Donna Vekic to reach the biggest semifinal of her career at the San Diego Open.

Navarro will be expected to come out on top in this encounter given her form. However, Boulter is playing some great tennis at the moment and isn't going to go down without a fight. The Brit has already knocked out a couple of seeded players and it wouldn't be too much of a shocker if she sends another one home.

Date: March 2, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK) and March 3, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 3:00 p.m. local time, 6:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk

Pegula will take to the court twice on Saturday as she will contest the singles as well as the doubles semifinals at the San Diego Open. The American defeated Jule Niemeier and Anna Blinkova to make the last four in singles.

Kostyuk overcame a brief rain delay in the third set to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. She chose to compete here instead of defending her title in Austin and so far the decision has paid off. She'll now aim to reach the biggest final of her career with a win over Pegula.

Date: March 2, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 3, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Approx. 5:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. GMT, and 6:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch San Diego Open?

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

#5 - Casper Ruud vs Alex de Minaur

Ruud staged yet another comeback at the Mexican Open as he rallied from a set down to defeat second seed Holger Rune 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. Defending champion de Minaur made it to the final once again after Jack Draper retired due to an illness in the third set of their semifinal contest.

This is the second final of the season for both players. The two have been in great form but for one of them, the wait for their first title of the year will continue.

Date: March 2, 2024 (Mexico, USA, Canada) and March 3, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, and 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Mexican Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.