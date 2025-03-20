Tennis moms Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova get special message from last mother to win Grand Slam title

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are among the many players who have returned to the sport after childbirth. The two, both former Grand Slam champions, are still finding their footing since returning. The ultimate goal would be to become the first mother to win a Grand Slam since Kim Clijsters way back in 2009.

The Belgian, who had returned to the sport twice after giving birth, for one, cannot wait for someone to replicate her feat. Making an appearance on the latest episode of the Sit-Down podcast, she was quick to express pride in watching more and more women return to the top level after becoming mothers.

Clijsters went on to express her desire to watch one of the returning mothers win a Grand Slam, before giving a shoutout to Serena Williams (who reached thee Slam finals but was unable to get over the line after returning from maternity leave) and taking note of the potential that the likes of Osaka, Kvitova, and Victoria Azarenka had.

"I'm ready to see a new mom win a Grand Slam title," Kim Clijsters said. "I'm really proud to see so many women with kids in the main draw and to see the kids walking around with their families in the players' restaurant."

"[Serena Williams] is definitely the one who's come closest (four finals). There are a lot of great players who are moms and have won Grand Slams before having kids, like [Naomi Osaka], [Petra Kvitova] or Vika [Victoria Azarenka]," she added via Tennis Actu.

Clijsters was also appreciative of the WTA's latest initiative of offering maternity leave to players, saying it will go a long way in helping them take some pressure off while making such a big decision.

"It's a problem for a lot of women. So many want to start a family, but time is running out," Kim Clijsters said. "They feel like they've been playing tennis for 20 years, or even longer, to get to this level and play Grand Slam tournaments."

"It's a difficult situation to leave tennis to start a family. From a young age, there's so much dedication: leaving home at 11 or 12 and traveling to all these parts of the world, without your parents. It takes a lot of discipline and focus. This maternity leave has taken our sport to another level for independent athletes," she added.

Naomi Osaka advances at Miami Open, Petra Kvitova falters

Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova began their respective Miami Open campaign on varying notes, with the former coming through a three-set win and the latter bowing out after losing in two tight sets.

Osaka, the first out on Grandstand, overcame a slow start against Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva to book her spot in the second round. She came back strong after losing the opening set to prevail 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Kvitova, meanwhile, was edged in two tight sets by fellow former Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin. The Czech, who was playing just her third match since returning to competition last month, lost 6-4, 7-5.

