Tennis News March Round-up: Taylor Fritz beats Rafael Nadal to win Indian Wells Masters, Iga Swiatek wins 2nd WTA 1000 title in a row, Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement

The month of March witnessed frenzied activity across the tennis world, especially at the 1000 level tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. Taylor Fritz beat Rafael Nadal to win his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, while Iga Swiatek won the women's singles competition, her second WTA 1000 event on the trot.

The Pole will also become the new World No. 1 following the shock retirement of Ashleigh Barty.

Here's a recap of all the action that took place this past month.

Fritz won Indian Wells Masters after beating Nadal in final

Taylor Fritz beat Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz had a dream couple of weeks at Indian Wells as he won the BNP Paribas Open in style. The American beat Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, thus breaking the Russian's 13-match winning run, and went on to defeat Nadal in the final. The Spaniard was in scintillating form and enjoyed his best start to the season, winning 20 matches on the trot.

The victory over Nadal secured the American his first Masters 1000 title and a career-high ranking of No. 13. The King of Clay did not look at his best physically and was struggling with chest problems.

It was later revealed that Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture and would be out for four to six weeks. The 35-year-old has since withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time for Roland Garros.

Swiatek to become new World No. 1 after Barty's retirement

Ashleigh Barty shocked the world by announcing her retirement from tennis just a couple of months after winning the Australian Open. The 26-year-old will be removed from the WTA rankings when they are updated in April and Iga Swiatek will take her place as the new World No. 1.

The Pole won the Indian Wells Open, which was her second WTA 1000 title in a row, and has been outstanding in Miami so far. Swiatek is currently on a 16-match winning streak and has reached the final in Miami.

Osaka dazzles in Miami

Naomi Osaka had a disappointing outing at Indian Wells, losing to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round after she was brought to tears by a heckler.

However, she has made up for it in Miami. The Japanese star has beaten the likes of Angelique Kerber, Danielle Collins and, most recently, Belinda Bencic to reach her first final of the 2022 season. The final against Swiatek promises to be a mouth-watering affair.

Elsewhere in March, Daniil Medvedev lost the No. 1 ranking after being eliminated in the third round at Indian Wells against Gael Monfils. The Russian reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters but lost to reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz, thus squandering an opportunity to regain the No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz continued his breathtaking form by becoming the youngest man to reach the semifinals at Indian Wells and Miami. The Spaniard lost to Nadal in the former but will fancy is chances of winning his first Masters 1000 title in Miami.

Hurkacz, who will take on Alcaraz in the semifinals in Miami, has a chance to create history himself. If the 24-year-old wins the singles and doubles titles, he will become the first man to achieve the feat.

The Davis Cup qualifiers also took place in March, with Argentina, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, France, Spain, Kazakhstan, the United States, Germany, Australia and South Korea sealing their berth in the Finals that will take place later this year.

