Tennis news today: Andy Murray receives a wildcard for the National Bank Open, Emma Raducanu reaches the quarterfinals of the Citi Open | August 5

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray headlines the list of men's wildcards for the 2022 National Bank Open. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the same tournament.

Emma Raducanu defeated Camila Osorio in a near three-hour-long battle to reach the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. Naomi Osaka staged a late comeback, but it wasn't enough as she was defeated by Coco Gauff at the Silicon Valley Classic. Aryna Sabalenka hit a whopping 23 double faults, but still managed to get past Caroline Dolehide to advance to the quarterfinals.

Here's a round-up of the day's news:

Andy Murray and David Goffin among the latest National Bank Open wildcard recipients

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was one of four players to receive a wildcard to compete at the National Bank Open. Murray has won the tournament three times in the past. The Brit recently competed at the ongoing Citi Open, but lost in the first round to Mikael Ymer.

David Goffin, Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau were the other recipients.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the National Bank Open

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming National Bank Open in Montreal. Given the vaccine mandate in the country coupled with the Serb's unvaccinated status, his chances of competing there were quite slim.

Djokovic is on the entry list for the upcoming tournaments in the United States, but the country has vaccine requirements in place. His withdrawal from next week's tournament in Montreal might be an indication of things to come. There has been a significant push by US politicians to grant the former World No. 1 an exemption and allow him to compete in the country.

Emma Raducanu makes it to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame Camila Osorio in a marathon match to win 7-6(5), 7-6(4) and advance to the last eight. This is the first time this season that she has won consecutive matches on hardcourts. She'll take on Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Coco Gauff knocks out Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic

The highly anticipated showdown between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka didn't turn out to be an epic battle for the ages, but featured plenty of exciting moments. The teenager took the opening set and built up a 5-1 lead in the second set.

With Osaka serving to stay in the match, she displayed nerves of steel by saving four match points for a hold of serve. The four-time Grand Slam champion then broke her opponent's serve to remain in contention. She saved three more match points during her next service hold.

Gauff stepped up to serve for the match a second time, and finally closed out the proceedings to win 6-4, 6-4. She's up against Paula Badosa in the next round.

Aryna Sabalenka scrapes past Caroline Dolehide at the Silicon Valley Classic

Aryna Sabalenka's serving yips returned to haunt her once again. She hit an astonishing 23 double faults over the course of her 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 win over Caroline Dolehide. The Belarusian was 5-3 down in the deciding set, but made up for her awful serve with some serious determination.

Sabalenka will take on Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals. The Russian knocked out reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

