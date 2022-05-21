Tennis news today: ATP & WTA strip ranking points for Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber, Casper Ruud reach finals in Strasbourg & Geneva | 21 May 2022

The ATP and WTA have officially announced their decision not to award any ranking points for the upcoming edition of the Wimbledon Championships. The decision is due to Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the event due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is finding her form ahead of the French Open, as she has reached the final of the Strasbourg Open. Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie have also reached the title round in Geneva and Lyon respectively.

The French Open qualifiers have been placed in the draw and players like Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz finally know who they'll be facing in the first round. Here's a round-up of the day's news:

ATP and WTA refuse to allot any ranking points for Wimbledon 2022

In light of Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the event this year, the ATP and WTA have decided not to award any ranking points for the grasscourt Major this year.

While the ATP and WTA still denounce the atrocities committed by Russia, they don't agree with Wimbledon's ban as they feel it is discriminatory. Both organizations and players believe entry into events is supposed to be based on merit rather than nationality.

Ranking points for other events held in the UK will still be given, as Russian and Belarusian players will have opportunities to compete at events held in other countries, which isn't the case with Wimbledon.

Official statements by the ATP and WTA can be accessed here and here.

Angelique Kerber reaches the Strasbourg Open final

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber advanced to the final of the Strasbourg Open after her opponent, Oceane Dodin, was forced to retire due to an injury. She led 7-6 (2), 1-0 before Dodin was forced to call it a day.

Kerber has now reached her first final on claycourt since winning the 2016 Stuttgart Open. After failing to win a single match during the clay season so far, this has been a remarkable turnaround for the German ahead of the French Open.

This run will certainly inspire more confidence in Kerber, with a victory in Paris allowing the German to complete a career Grand Slam. She won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016, with her Wimbledon title coming in 2018.

Casper Ruud one win away from successfully defending his title at the Geneva Open

World No. 8 Casper Ruud defeated Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 7-5 to advance to the final of the Geneva Open. He's yet to drop a set this week. He also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open last week and the Norwegian is in fine form heading into the French Open after a slow start to the clay swing in April.

Ruud will take on Joao Sousa in the final, who defeated Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final.

Cameron Norrie reaches the final of the Lyon Open for second straight year

World No. 11 Cameron Norrie progressed to the final of the Lyon Open for the second year running. The Brit withstood a tough challenge from teenager Holger Rune to defeat him 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the semifinals. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas last year in the final.

Norrie is set to face Alex Molcan for the title. The Slovak won 7-6 (2), 6-2 against Alex de Minaur in the last four.

Iga Swiatek to start her 2022 French Open campaign against Lesia Tsurenko, Carlos Alcaraz faces Juan Ignacio Londero

The qualifiers have been placed in the 2022 French Open draw. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is up against Lesia Tsurenko, who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2018. Emma Raducanu will take on Linda Noskova, who won the junior French Open last year and is making her Grand Slam debut at the senior level.

Teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz drew a lucky loser in the first round - Juan Ignacio Londero. The Argentine reached the fourth round of the French Open in 2019.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan