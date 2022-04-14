Tennis news today: Boris Becker advises Carlos Alcaraz to take a break, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and other top players prepare for Billie Jean King Cup | 14 April 2022

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz looks set to compete in all of the big tournaments in the lead-up to Roland Garros. Tennis legend Boris Becker, however, has advised the teenager to cut back on his schedule as he could risk an injury by overplaying.

Meanwhile, Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Angelique Kerber and other top players are set to represent their countries in the Billie Jean King Cup this weekend.

Stan Wawrinka, who recently made his comeback, has now pulled out of the Madrid Open.

After World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Monte-Carlo Masters, upsets continued at the tournament as other top players lost early as well. It was good news for Hubert Hurkacz, though, as he notched up his milestone 100th career win after his latest victory in Monte Carlo.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Boris Becker urges Carlos Alcaraz to take a break

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has advised Carlos Alcaraz to slow down and take a break.

The teenager won the Rio Open, made it to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open and then won the Miami Open. While he lost in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, he's set to compete in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome next.

Becker feels that at the moment, Alcaraz's schedule is too packed and that he needs to find a balance between being match fit and overplaying. Competing day in and day out could put him at risk of injury and put his Roland Garros campaign in jeopardy.

Speaking about Alcaraz's hectic schedule, Becker told Eurosport:

"I hope he [Alcaraz] doesn't play Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and also Rome, because then it's too much for my taste. He has to take a break because he's only human and he's also tired sometimes."

He added:

"When you continue to play tired, the first injuries occur. It is very important to find the fine line between what is good in tournaments and matches and what is too much?"

Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and other WTA stars get ready for Billie Jean King Cup

The qualifying rounds of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup are set to be played on April 15-16. Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Angelique Kerber will aim to lead their countries to success in the tournament.

2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will spearhead the Canadian challenge. Meanwhile, 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova will lead the Czech Republic.

Top 20 players Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula are also in action, with the duo being the top players for Kazakhstan and the United States respectively.

Stan Wawrinka withdraws from the Madrid Open

After a lengthy injury lay-off, Stan Wawrinka returned to action at the Marbella Challenger in late March, where he lost in the first round. He performed a bit better in this week's Monte-Carlo Masters, but still went down to Alexander Bublik in three sets in the same stage.

But it appears Wawrinka's return is shortlived for now as the three-time Grand Slam champion has withdrawn from the upcoming Madrid Open.

Cameron Norrie, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz exit Monte-Carlo Masters in 2nd round

It was a day of upsets at the Monte-Carlo Masters, as top players crashed out in uncharacteristic fashion. Cameron Norrie lost in three sets to Albert Ramos-Vinolas, while Felix Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. Carlos Alcaraz was also upset by Sebastian Korda in three sets.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



takes out Miami champion Alcaraz 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-3 in the A masterclass in mastering the elements @SebiKorda takes out Miami champion Alcaraz 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-3 in the #RolexMCMasters second round! A masterclass in mastering the elements 💨@SebiKorda takes out Miami champion Alcaraz 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-3 in the #RolexMCMasters second round! https://t.co/51ngEOJmEN

Earlier, Novak Djokovic was also stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. The World No. 1 went down in three sets.

Hubert Hurkacz wins his 100th match on the ATP tour

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. In doing so, he won his milestone 100th ATP match. The Pole will take on Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra