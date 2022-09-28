Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud headline the Swiss Indoors Basel field, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others to participate in the Vienna Open | September 28, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, occupying the top two spots in the rankings, lead the field at next month's Swiss Indoors Basel. The Vienna Open, meanwhile, has managed to attract five of the current top 10 players, including Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Top seed Anett Kontaveit almost let a huge lead slip away in the third set, but managed to get back on track to kick off her Tallinn Open campaign with a win. Over in Parma, Sara Sorribes Tormo knocked out second seed Martina Trevisan in the first round.

Angelique Kerber has once again reiterated her desire to return to the tour after the birth of her first child, stating that her ultimate goal is to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud lead the field at the Swiss Indoors Basel

2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Casper Ruud are the star headliners at the upcoming Swiss Indoor Basel. The tournament will be held from October 24-30. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Marin Cilic and Nick Krygios are some of the other high-profile names in the mix.

The tournament will also hold a special farewell for Roger Federer to mark his retirement from the sport.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie lead a stacked Vienna Open entry list

The Vienna Open, which will be held in the same week as the Swiss Indoors Basel, has also managed to attract plenty of big names. Five of the current top 10 players have signed up, including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner.

More big names are in contention as well. These include Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov, among others.

Anett Kontaveit edges Wang Xiyu in a 3-set thriller at the Tallinn Open

Top seed Anett Kontaveit's first-round match against Wang Xiyu at the Tallinn Open almost went off the rails. After dropping the opening set, the Estonian stormed back to win the second. She remained in control in the third set, leading 4-0 and serving for the match at 5-2.

However, Wang fought back to make it 5-5. Kontaveit then snagged another break to go 6-5 up and finally served out the match to win 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. It would've been quite the loss for her, in front of her home crowd as well, had she dropped the ball on this. She'll take on Tereza Martincova in the second round.

Sara Sorribes Tormo eases past Martina Trevisan in Parma

Sara Sorribes Tormo knocked out second seed and 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the first round of the Parma Ladies Open. The opening set was fairly competitive, but the Spaniard took it in the end. She went on to crush her opponent in the second set to win 7-5, 6-0. Sorribes Tormo will face Lauren Davis in the next round.

Angelique Kerber aims to represent Germany at the 2024 Olympics

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber is currently on a break as she's expecting her first child. During a recent interview, the German opened up about her future plans. She certainly intends to return to the tour, with her main goal being to represent her country during the next Olympics in Paris.

"One aim is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. I’d really like to play there. I took part in the Games in London and Rio de Janeiro and it’s something special playing for one’s country at such a momentous event. I’d love to have the feeling once again. There’s quite a bit of time until then so I’m not under any pressure," Kerber said.

Kerber won the silver medal back at the 2016 Olympics, missing out on gold after losing to Monica Puig.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far