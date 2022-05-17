Tennis news today: Dominic Thiem continues losing streak with first-round loss at Geneva Open, Andy Murray and Gael Monfils withdraw from French Open | 17 May 2022

Dominic Thiem is yet to win a match since his comeback in March. Thiem suffered yet another first-round loss, this time to Marco Ceccinato at the Geneva Open.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Gael Monfils have both pulled out of the upcoming French Open. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, is gearing up for Roland Garros and will arrive in Paris on Wednesday, May 18.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber ended her six-match losing skid with a win over Diane Parry in the first round of the Strasbourg Open.

The WTA released its updated schedule with information regarding the tournaments taking place after the US Open.

Dominic Thiem loses in first round of 2022 Geneva Open

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Marco Ceccinato in the first round of the Geneva Open. Thiem has now bowed out of the opening round of every tournament he has competed in since returning to the tour in March. The Austrian has managed to win just one set in his six losses.

Thiem will head to the French Open with a 0-6 record during the clay season.

Andy Murray, Gael Monfils withdraw from 2022 French Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray had initially decided to skip the entire clay season, but returned to action at the Madrid Open. He made it to the third round where he was supposed to square off against old rival Novak Djokovic. But the highly anticipated match-up didn't happen as the Brit withdrew due to an illness.

Murray has now decided to skip the French Open as well, and will return during the grass season.

Gael Monfils has also been forced to skip the French Open this time. He has been bothered by an injury since the Monte-Carlo Masters and will undergo a procedure to treat the same before returning to the tour.

Monfils wrote on Twitter:

"Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week. I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court."

He added:

"I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play. I will keep you updated about my progress when I have more news."

It's not all doom and gloom for Monfils though, as he's expecting his first child with wife Elina Svitolina in October.

Angelique Kerber wins her first match in two months at Strasbourg Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber endured a tough couple of months as she went on a six-match losing streak. She finally registered her first win since the Indian Wells Open in March by defeating Diane Parry 6-3, 6-4 at the Strasbourg Open.

This was also Kerber's first win of the clay season and will boost her confidence moving forward. She's set to take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.

Rafael Nadal resumes training and will arrive in Paris on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal's Italian Open campaign was ended by Denis Shapovalov in the third round last week. Rather concerningly, the Spaniard's foot injury also flared up again.

But he seemed to be in better shape as he was spotted training at his academy and shared that he will arrive in Paris on Wednesday for the French Open.

Nadal wrote on social media:

"Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor today.. See you on Wednesday, Paris @rolandgarros"

Nadal is gunning for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open, as well as his 14th at the tournament.

WTA releases its fall calendar

The WTA has released its updated schedule for the tournaments taking place after the US Open. Plenty of new events have been added, as the WTA has been successful in finding new venues after canceling all events in China in light of the Peng Shuai saga.

Estonia, Tunisia and India are set to host a WTA 250 event each, while Mexico, host of the WTA Finals last year, will be organizing a WTA 1000 tournament this time. San Diego was one of the most popular stops on the tennis calendar back in the day and will host a tournament once again.

