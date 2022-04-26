Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu lands in Spain for Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz plays exhibition match in Greece a day after Barcelona Open victory | 26 April 2022

Emma Raducanu has touched down in Spain for her next tournament, the Madrid Open. However, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber and World No. 6 Anett Kontaveit were the latest players to withdraw from the tournament.

Just a day after winning the Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz headed to Greece to play an exhibition match against Hubert Hurkacz.

Roger Federer hung out with designer Ronnie Fieg while Serena Williams posted an adorable video of her bedtime ritual with daughter Olympia.

Here's a roundup of the day's headlines:

Emma Raducanu prepares for Madrid Open

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu is gearing up for her next tournament on clay. Raducanu has now arrived in Spain for the Madrid Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the season on clay.

Raducanu kicked off her clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she reached the quarterfinals. She lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz face off in exhibition match in Greece

Just a day after winning his fourth career title at the Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz headed to Greece for an exhibition event. He competed against Hubert Hurkacz in a match organized by their management company, IMG.

Alcaraz and Hurkacz also met with the youngsters who trained at the IMG Academy. The young kids were overjoyed to have two of the finest talents on the tour interact with them.

Angelique Kerber and Anett Kontaveit become latest players to withdraw from Madrid Open

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber and World No. 6 Anett Kontaveit are the latest players to pull out of the upcoming Madrid Open. They join Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Barbora Krejcikova, Elina Svitolina, Marketa Vondrousova and Camila Osorio on the sidelines.

Roger Federer hangs out with Ronnie Fieg

20-time Major winner Roger Federer recently spent some time with designer Ronnie Fieg. With racquets in their hands, it appeared as if the duo were getting ready for a game of tennis.

Feig is a well-known footwear designer and perhaps this meeting with Federer could be a sign of their upcoming collaboration.

Serena Williams posts a cute video with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' time off from tennis has seen her spend more time with daughter Olympia. The American has frequently posted adorable videos of the two of them having a good time together, and the latest video (via Instagram) is equally cutesy.

"Time to turn in and turn up with my bestie" Williams captioned the video.

Williams and Olympia can be seen in matching outfits, first wearing a black dress which gives way to their pajamas. The mother-daughter duo seem to be having a good time as they get ready for bed.

As far as tennis is concerned, Williams recently said she intends to make a possible comeback at Wimbledon. However, there have been no new updates from her regarding the same.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra