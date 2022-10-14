Tennis news today: Garbine Muguruza to miss the Guadalajara Open, Coco Gauff sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Iga Swiatek at the San Diego Open | October 14, 2022

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from the upcoming Guadalajara Open. Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will renew their rivalry as they're set to clash in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open.

Matteo Berrettini has taken a wildcard to compete in next week's Tennis Napoli Cup while Andy Murray earned a hard-fought win over Pedro Cachin to reach the last eight at the Gijon Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the Firenze Open, was pushed to three sets by Oscar Otte but came out on top to reach the quarterfinals.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Garbine Muguruza pulls out of the Guadalajara Open

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza is set to miss next week's Guadalajara Open, the season's final WTA 1000 tournament. Muguruza retired from her first-round match in San Diego earlier this week.

The Spaniard won the WTA Finals last year, which was also played in Guadalajara. She is a fan favorite in the Mexican city, so her absence will be felt this year. Muguruza's 2022 season has been quite dreadful in comparison, winning just a handful of matches. She's set to end the year ranked outside the top 50.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek set for a quarterfinal showdown in San Diego

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek both needed three sets to dispatch Bianca Andreescu and Qinwen Zheng respectively in the second round. The two are now set to face off in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Friday. Their last meeting took place at this year's French Open, with the World No. 1 defeating the teenager in the final.

Matteo Berrettini to participate in the Tennis Napoli Cup

Matteo Berrettini took a wildcard to compete in the upcoming Tennis Napoli Cup. He was knocked out in the second round of the Firenze Open earlier this week. The Italian led 5-2 in the deciding set against Roberto Carballes Baena, but went on to lose the next five games to suffer a surprise defeat.

Along with Berrettini, Andrey Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti and Roberto Bautista Agut are some of the other well-known players participating in Napoli.

Andy Murray outlasts Pedro Cachin to reach the quarterfinal in Gijon

Three-time Major champion Andy Murray defeated Pedro Cachin 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) to reach the last eight at the Gijon Open. The Brit battled for almost three hours to secure the victory and reach his fourth quarterfinal of the season. He'll take on Sebastian Korda, who also needed three sets to get past Bautista Agut in the previous round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime makes a winning start to his Firenze Open campaign

Following a first-round bye, top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was up against Oscar Otte in the second round. He won the opening set quite comfortably and was twice up a break in the second set, but went on to lose it. The Canadian regrouped in the final set to win the match 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2. He'll take on Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals.

