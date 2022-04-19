Tennis news today: Jelena and Novak Djokovic receive Humanitarians of the Decade award, former World No. 5 Tommy Robredo retires | 19 April 2022

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have been involved in philanthropic activities for a long time now. The duo have been honored with the Humanitarians of the Decade award by 28 Jun in light of their charitable work. Former World No. 5 Tommy Robredo, meanwhile, has hung up his racquet for good. The Spaniard retired following his loss at the Barcelona Open on Monday.

Rafael Nadal, who has been sidelined with an injury for the past few weeks, has resumed training. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig is preparing for her comeback as well, as she was awarded a wildcard for the upcoming Madrid Open. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who reached the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Novak and Jelena Djokovic receive Humanitarians of the Decade award

Novak and Jelena Djokovic's charitable efforts have helped plenty of people in their native Serbia and around the world. Through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, the couple have been instrumental in changing the lives of many people for the better. They've now been honored with the Humanitarians of the Decade award by 28 Jun, an organization that works with the United Nations in helping people living in the Western Balkans region.

"We are honoured to present @DjokerNole & @jelenadjokovic with the Humanitarians of the Decade award for their tireless work, dedication & sacrifice. Their charity work has helped better so many lives in Serbia! Thank you so much from the Serbian people!" a statement by 28 Jun read.

Djokovic is currently competing at the Serbia Open. He'll face either Laslo Djere or Hamad Medjedovic in the second round.

Tommy Robredo retires after more than 2 decades on tour

Tommy Robredo's career came to an end at the 2022 Barcelona open. He lost 6-1, 6-1 to Bernabe Zapata Miralles. 23 years ago, the Spaniard made his debut at this very tournament, making it a fitting end to his wonderful career. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 and made the quarterfinals of all the Grand Slams except Wimbledon.

Robredo won 12 singles titles, including the 2006 Hamburg Masters. He has plenty of wins over top-10 players, including Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal trains for the first time since his injury

21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal has been out of action with a rib injury that he sustained during the final at Indian Wells. The injury caused him to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open and has dampened an otherwise stellar season.

Nadal recently took to Twitter to announce his return to "light training."

"Today after 4 weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first light training. What an illusion to step on the earth again!" Nadal tweeted.

While there is no definite news regarding the Spaniard's return to the tour, he is expected to take part in the Madrid Masters next month.

Monica Puig receives wildcard for Madrid Open

Monica Puig has been on the sidelines since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2020. The 2016 Olympic gold medalist will now make her long-awaited comeback at the Madrid Open, for which she has been granted a wildcard. Once ranked as high as No. 27, her prolonged absence has seen her ranking plummet considerably.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina withdraws from Barcelona Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's run to the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters seems to have come at a cost. The Spaniard has withdrawn from the ongoing Barcelona Open due to fatigue.

Davidovich Fokina was involved in three grueling three-set matches last week, which could be the reason for his exhaustion. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 27 this week following his run to the final.

