Tennis news today: Matteo Berrettini knocked out in second round of Firenze Open, Coco Gauff makes winning start at San Diego Open | October 13, 2022

Matteo Berrettini squandered a decent lead to lose in the second round of the Firenze Open. After several rain delays, Coco Gauff won her first-round match against fellow teenager Robin Montgomery in straight sets at the San Diego Open.

Donna Vekic backed up her win over Maria Sakkari by knocking out Karolina Pliskova in the second round in San Diego. While Simona Halep has ended her season to recover from surgery, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has taken up another gig to keep himself occupied. He'll now work with Holger Rune until the end of the year.

Craig Tiley, the head of Tennis Australia, stated that Novak Djokovic is welcome to compete at the Australian Open, pending the government's decision on the matter. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Matteo Berrettini crashes out in second round of Firenze Open

Roberto Carballes Baena knocked out home favorite Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Firenze Open, defeating him 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-5. The Italian led 5-2 in the deciding set but lost the next five games in a row as he slumped to a surprising defeat. He'll next compete at the Vienna Open, which begins on October 24.

Coco Gauff sets up second round encounter with Bianca Andreescu at San Diego Open

Coco Gauff won the battle of the teenagers as she defeated Robin Montogomery 6-3, 6-3. The match which started on Tuesday ended a day later as the weather interrupted the game.

The American will take on Bianca Andreescu in the second round, who scored a three-set win over Liudmila Samsonova in the opening round.

Donna Vekic stuns Karolina Pliskova to reach last eight in San Diego

Donna Vekic's having a great run at the San Diego Open so far. She defeated World No. 7 Maria Sakkari in the first round and has now knocked out former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova by scoring an easy 6-3, 6-2 win.

This was her first main draw win over the Czech, having lost all six of the previous encounters. Vekic will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals.

Patrick Mouratoglou to coach Holger Rune

As Simona Halep recovers from surgery, Patrick Mouratoglou, her current coach, will work with Holger Rune on a temporary basis until the end of the season. He has known the teenager for a few years now and also trains at the Mouratoglou Academy.

Rune recently reached his second final of the season at the Sofia Open but lost to Marc-Andrea Huesler. He'll return to action at next week's Stockholm Open.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation still up in the air

Tennis Australia head Craig Tiley stated that while Novak Djokovic is welcome to compete in the season's first Grand Slam, there's not much the tennis body can do to ensure his participation. The Serb was deported from the country earlier this year in a highly controversial manner and a three-year visa ban bars him from entering Down Under.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open," Craig Tiley said.

According to Tiley, it's up to the government to decide if the ban should be overturned or not and Tennis Australia won't interfere in the matter.

