Tennis news today: Naomi Osaka and coach Wim Fissette end partnership, Leylah Fernandez withdraws from exhibition match at Atlanta Open, and more | 21 July 2022

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and her coach Wim Fissette have gone their separate ways as per a social media post by the latter. Karolina Pliskova, meanwhile, has hired Leos Friedl as her new coach after parting ways with Sascha Bajin.

Leylah Fernandez has pulled out of the exhibition match she was supposed to play at the Atlanta Open. But in what is a welcome update, Venus Williams is set to make her singles comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open in Toronto.

Emma Raducanu, who recently arrived in Florida, shared a video of her training session at the IMG Academy.

Here's a round-up of the day's news:

Naomi Osaka and Wim Fissette's coaching relationship comes to an end

After more than two years together, Naomi Osaka and Wim Fissette have split.

The former World No. 1 hired him as her coach at the end of the 2019 season and won two Grand Slam titles with him. Fissette took to Instagram to share the news about the end of his partnership with Osaka.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become. She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey."

Fisette added:

"Thank you @naomiosaka I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter."

Osaka, on her part, hasn't said anything about the split yet. She's set to compete at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which will be held from August 1-7.

Leylah Fernandez to miss exhibition match at Atlanta Open

Leylah Fernandez was set to face off against Coco Gauff in an exhibition match at next week's Atlanta Open, but has now withdrawn from the contest.

The Canadian sustained a foot injury at the French Open a few weeks ago. While she's better now, her medical team advised against her playing the match.

Taylor Townsend has stepped in as Fernandez's replacement for the match set to take place on Sunday, July 24.

Karolina Pliskova hires Leos Friedl as her new coach

Following her split with Sascha Bajin, former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has hired compatriot Leos Friedl as her new coach. He had already helped her out last year at the US Open, when Bajin was unable to accompany her due to visa issues.

Friedl is a former ATP player, winning the 2001 mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with Daniela Hantuchova. He also won 16 doubles titles.

Venus Williams all set for comeback at National Bank Open in Toronto

After almost a year, Venus Williams will play her first singles match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Williams was awarded a wildcard into the tournament. Her best result there has been a runner-up finish in 2014. Sister Serena Williams will also be competing, making this the first time since the 2021 Wimbledon that the duo will be participating in the same tournament.

Venus Williams did compete in mixed doubles at Wimbledon a few weeks ago. She teamed up with Jamie Murray, with the duo making it to the second round.

Emma Raducanu gears up for upcoming US Open series

Emma Raducanu is already hard at work after arriving in Florida a couple of days ago.

The teenager recently shared a video of herself training at the IMG Academy. Her next scheduled tournament is the Citi Open in Washington, which will be held from August 1-7. She's the defending champion at the US Open as well, but hasn't progressed beyond the second round of a Grand Slam so far this year.

