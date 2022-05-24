Tennis news today: Naomi Osaka hints at skipping Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber saves two match points and wins first match at French Open since 2018 | 24 May 2022

With the ATP and WTA not awarding any points for Wimbledon this year, Naomi Osaka has hinted at skipping the tournament. Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber staged a spectacular comeback by saving two match points during her first-round contest at the 2022 French Open.

Fellow Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu also came from a set down to win their respective matches. Reilly Opelka and Stan Wawrinka were among the big names on the men's side to bow out of the tournament in the first round. Elina Svitolina gave a shoutout to everyone who helped her foundation to support young Ukrainian tennis players affected by the war. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Naomi Osaka might miss Wimbledon

Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players, and the ATP and WTA's reaction to strip ranking points for the tournament, has resulted in mixed reactions from the players. Speaking at a post-match conference after her first-round loss at the French Open, Naomi Osaka hinted that she might not play at Wimbledon if there are no ranking points.

Osaka stated that rising up the rankings motivates her to do well. She thinks the ATP and WTA's intentions were good, but the implementation has been "all over the place".

"I’m someone who gets motivated by the idea of rising in the rankings. The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place."

José Morgado @josemorgado Osaka is not 100% sure about playing Wimbledon because of the points situation.



Naomi Osaka lost 7-5, 6-4 to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open. Osaka also lost to her in the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year. Her best result this year was reaching the final of the Miami Open, where Osaka lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Angelique Kerber saves two match points during her first-round win at the French Open

Angelique Kerber hasn't won a match at the French Open since reaching the quarterfinals in 2018. Magdalena Frech had a couple of match points in the deciding set during their first-round contest this year, and it appeared as if she was leaving Paris without winning a match yet again.

However, Kerber staged a spirited comeback to eventually prevail 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. to have a chance to complete a career Grand Slam. She'll take on Elsa Jacquemot in the second round.

US Open champions Emma Raducanu & Bianca Andreescu stage comebacks at the 2022 French Open

2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu made a winning debut at the French Open. The teenager lost a closely fought opening set in the tiebreak and was down a break in the second as well. She dug deep to clinch the second set and was all over her opponent in the third to win 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 against Linda Noskova.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu was just a few points away from losing, but the Canadian fought back to win her first-round match. She defeated Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 to set up a second-round showdown against Belinda Bencic.

Reilly Opelka and Stan Wawrinka make first-round exits from the French Open

There weren't too many upsets on the men's side of the draw, as most of the big names in action on Monday won their matches. Stan Wawrinka, who had shown some promise by reaching the third round of the Italian Open, lost to wildcard Corentin Moutet in four sets in the first round.

17th seed Reilly Opelka was the other big casualty as he lost to Filip Krajinovic in straight sets in the opening round.

Elina Svitolina expresses gratitude for all the help her foundation has received

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Elina Svitolina has been quite vocal about her country's hardships. She has also risen to the occasion and helped her compatriots in their time of need. With plenty of young Ukrainian tennis players unable to train in their homeland, Svitolina's foundation took care of their training and all the expenses associated with it.

The former World No. 3 took to Instagram to express her thanks to everyone who made it possible to help the young players.

"After February 24th, I always think about people and how they can be helped 🥺To support young Ukrainian tennis players who were forced to leave the country and lost the opportunity to train, my foundation created a special program- Tennis for Refugees."

"For the first two months, girls and boys aged 10 to 20 were under the full care of my foundation that covered their accommodation, meals and training in tennis academies and centers in Europe."

"65 thousand euros - the amount that was accumulated for the program created to support Ukrainian athletes. I am grateful to @topfivemanagement and @nikecourt for their assistance in implementing it. My heartfelt thanks to all the partners and donors who have contributed to our good deed💙💛"

