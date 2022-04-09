Tennis news today: Nick Kyrgios reaches his first semifinal on clay since 2016, Venus Williams launches new collection with GhostBed | 9 April 2022

2022 Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios has reached his first semifinal on clay in almost six years.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams has always kept herself busy with various business ventures and the former World No. 1 has news about her latest one.

In other news, Kveta Peschke has retired after 29 years on the WTA tour. Primarily a doubles specialist, she won the doubles title at Wimbledon and reached the top of the rankings as well.

The Monte-Carlo Masters draw has been revealed, with plenty of exciting matches lined up right from the start. The semifinal line-up at the Charleston Open is set as well. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Nick Kyrgios reaches last four at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship

Nick Kyrgios reached the semifinals in Houston, his first on clay since reaching the same stage at the Estoril Open in 2016. The Australian was supposed to play Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinals, but his opponent withdrew prior to the match due to an injury.

Kyrgios will now take on Reilly Opelka for a spot in the final. He hasn't reached the title round of a tournament in singles since winning the 2019 Washington Open. If he manages to beat Opelka, Kyrgios will face the winner of the clash between John Isner and Cristian Garin in the summit clash.

Venus Williams launches new collection with GhostBed

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams hasn't competed in months. But the American is known to be frequently involved in some non-tennis projects. From fashion to interior design, she has dipped her toes in everything.

Williams has now launched a collection with GhostBed, a luxury mattress and bed maker. She posted on social media:

"Get ready for better sleep, faster recovery and exceptional mornings. Venus Williams Collection by @ghostbed"

Williams and Ghostbed announced their partnership in October 2021. While the initial collection is restricted to mattresses only, it's set to expand to include home furnishings in due course.

Kveta Peschke retires after 29 years on tour

Czech player Kveta Peschke has hung up her racquet for good after almost three decades on the tour. She mainly competed in doubles events, though she notched up a few significant results in singles as well. She played her final match alongside Tereza Mihalikova at the Charleston Open, bowing out in the round of 16.

Peschke won the doubles title at Wimbledon in 2011 and claimed the World No. 1 ranking as well. She won 36 titles in doubles and one singles title. The 46-year old won her most recent title at the 2021 Chicago Classic.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set for a potential quarterfinal clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters

The 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters draw is out, with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlining the field. The Serb is on course for a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown against teen star Carlos Alcaraz.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev were drawn in the same half of the draw, along with Jannik Sinner. Some prominent first-round matches include:

Diego Schwartzman vs Karen Khachanov;

Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils;

Marin Cilic vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga;

Jannik Sinner vs Borna Coric.

Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic headline the Charleston Open semifinals

Fourth seed Ons Jabeur eased past Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets to make the semifinals in Charleston. She's set to square off against Amanda Anisimova next.

Belinda Bencic, on the other hand, had to fight hard to book her spot in the final four. The Swiss knocked out second seed Paula Badosa in three sets to reach the semifinals, where she'll take on Ekaterina Alexandrova.

