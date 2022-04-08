Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final

Novak Djokovic has been on the sidelines for the majority of the season so far, as vaccine mandates have prevented him from participating in a number of events.

The World No. 1 will return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he's been handed a rather tricky draw. The Serb is gunning for his third title in Monte-Carlo and will be keen to get some wins under his belt before the French Open.

On that note, here's a look at Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final in Monte-Carlo.

Novak Djokovic's likely 2nd-round opponent - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

After a first-round bye, Djokovic will likely open his campaign against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Davidovich Fokina will face Marcos Giron in the first round and should be able to come through that match. The Spaniard reached the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo last year and advanced to the last eight at the French Open as well.

Djokovic's lack of match play means Davidovich Fokina will fancy his chances at scoring an upset. But the Serb will be confident knowing he has a 2-0 head-to-head advantage against the Spaniard.

Novak Djokovic's likely 3rd-round opponent - Dan Evans / Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic will likely face Dan Evans or Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

Evans upset Djokovic in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters last year, while Bautista Agut has also proven to be a tricky customer for the Serb in the past.

Novak Djokovic's likely quarter-final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

If the Serb reaches the last eight, he could set up a blockbuster clash with Carlos Alcaraz, who is the talk of the town right now. The Spanish teenager has been in devastating form over the past few months and a quarter-final encounter with Djokovic will be a true test of his level.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



...sign us all up



Djokovic & Alcaraz could meet in the The World No.1 vs the Miami champ......sign us all upDjokovic & Alcaraz could meet in the @ROLEXMCMASTERS QFs The World No.1 vs the Miami champ......sign us all up 👀Djokovic & Alcaraz could meet in the @ROLEXMCMASTERS QFs https://t.co/RcPDM5exBY

Novak Djokovic's likely semi-final opponent - Casper Ruud or Cameron Norrie

Should Djokovic make it past the quarter-final stage, he could come up against one of the two most in-form players on the tour in Casper Ruud or Cameron Norrie.

Clay is Ruud's preferred surface and he reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo last year. He has already won a title on the red dirt this season and a runner-up finish at the Miami Open will have further boosted his confidence. But he has a losing record against the Serb (0-2).

Cameron Norrie has also been performing quite well over the last few weeks. But he is yet to take down a player in the top three, so Djokovic should not have too much trouble seeing off the Brit should they meet in the last four.

Novak Djokovic's likely opponent in the final - Alexander Zverev / Stefanos Tsitsipas

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev has been a thorn in Novak Djokovic's side, especially in best-of-three set matches. However, the German has struggled to find his best tennis this season.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas started the season well, but his momentum also seems to have come to a grinding halt.

Tsitsipas led Djokovic by two sets to love in the Roland Garros final last year, before the World No. 1 staged a comeback to win the title. The Serb owns a 6-2 record against the Greek and will fancy his chances should they lock horns in the final.

The World No. 1 has a rather challenging draw, but he has defied the odds time and again in his career and could do so again to win his third title in Monte-Carlo.

Edited by Arvind Sriram