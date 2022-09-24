Tennis news today: Novak Djokovic adds the Astana Open to his schedule, Hyeon Chung to make his comeback at next week's Korea Open | September 24, 2022

Novak Djokovic's schedule is getting more packed by the day. It has been confirmed that he will compete at next month's Astana Open. 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung is set to make a comeback after being sidelined for two years. He will compete in doubles at next week's Korea Open.

Hubert Hurkacz has withdrawn from next week's Sofia Open. Stan Wawrinka has reached his first semifinal since his comeback this year at the Moselle Open. Emma Raducanu has also made it to the semifinals of a tournament for the first time in over a year at the Korea Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Novak Djokovic to participate in the Astana Open

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will have a busy end to the season. Currently competing in the Laver Cup, he'll head to compete in Israel next week at the Tel Aviv Open. Djokovic has also added the Astana Open, which will be held from October 3-9 to his schedule as well. The Serb was last in action during his run to a seventh Wimbledon crown in July.

Novak Djokovic will conclude his year by competing at the Paris Masters, followed by the ATP Finals.

Hyeon Chung set to make his comeback

Following his semifinal run at the 2018 Australian Open, Hyeon Chung was pegged as one of the future stars of the sport. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career since then. He hasn't competed in almost two years, but is now gearing up for a return.

Chung will participate in doubles at next week's Korea Open, teaming up with compatriot Kwon Soon-woo. He'll then compete at the Challenger level to make his way back up the rankings.

Hubert Hurkacz pulls out of the Sofia Open

World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz has withdrawn from next week's Sofia Open. He's currently competing in the Moselle Open, where he's the defending champion. He defeated Dominic Thiem and Arthur Rinderknech to reach the semifinals and will take on Lorenzo Sonego for a spot in the title round on Saturday.

Stan Wawrinka reaches the semifinals of the Moselle Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka defeated Mikael Ymer 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in almost three hours to reach the Moselle Open semifinals. This is his best result since his comeback earlier this season and also his first last four appearance since January 2020. He is up against seventh seed Alexander Bublik in the semifinals.

Emma Raducanu reaches her first semifinal since the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu defeated Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2 to make the last four at the Korea Open. This marks her first semifinal since last year's US Open. The teenager has played quite well the entire week and hasn't dropped a set so far. She has also won three matches in a row for the first time this season.

Raducanu will take on 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals on Saturday.

