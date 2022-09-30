Tennis news today: Novak Djokovic makes it to the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open, Kei Nishikori to compete in a couple of Challenger events in Canada | September 30, 2022

Novak Djokovic put up a dominant performance to ease past Pablo Andujar and advance to the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open. Kei Nishikori's comeback plan includes playing in Challenger tournaments, and he'll participate in two of them in Canada in November.

Top seed Anett Kontaveit put up a commanding display of tennis to oust Tereza Martincova and march into the last eight of the Tallinn Open. Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev, meanwhile, were involved in a physical altercation after their match at the Orleans Challenger.

Grigor Dimitrov has pulled out of next week's Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Novak Djokovic cruises into the quarterfinals at Tel Aviv

Top seed Novak Djokovic scored an easy 6-0, 6-3 win over Pablo Andujar to make it to the last eight at the Tel Aviv Open. The Serb was at his dominating best as he took charge of the match from the get-go. The wrist pain that seemed to bother him during the Laver Cup over the weekend also seems to be a thing of the past.

Djokovic will face Vasek Pospisil for a place in the semifinals on Friday.

Kei Nishikori to headline 2 Challeneger events in Canada

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori recently announced that he will compete in Challenger events as part of his comeback. Nishikori will head to Canada in November to participate in the Challenger tournaments in Calgary and Drummondville. The Japanese player has been sidelined since last year due to a hip injury, for which he underwent surgery at the start of 2022.

Anett Kontaveit storms into the Tallinn Open quarterfinals

Home favorite Anett Kontaveit played her best match in ages to defeat Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-1 and move into the quarterfinals in Tallinn. The World No. 4 displayed the form that has been missing from her game for a while now. She appears to be on track to repeat her end-of-season run from last year, when she won four titles and finished as the runner-up at the WTA Finals.

Kontaveit will take on Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev get into a fight at the Orleans Challenger

Adrian Andreev defeated Corentin Moutet in three sets in the second round of the Orleans Challenger. When the two met at the net, the former was a little aggressive with his handshake. This did not go down well with the Frenchman, who responded with a shoulder push and the matter escalated from there.

The umpire had to step in to stop things from getting out of hand. The two are likely to be penalized by the ATP for their unruly behavior.

Grigor Dimitrov withdraws from the Astana Open

Grigor Dimitrov's fitness has been a concern for a while now and has been affecting his performances as well. He lost in the second round of the Sofia Open earlier this week. The Bulgarian has now withdrawn from next week's Astana Open. The tournament still features plenty of top players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others.

