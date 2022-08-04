Tennis news today: Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic says the Serb is trying his best to ensure participation at US Open, Simona Halep retires from her match due to illness | August 4, 2022

In a recent interview, Goran Ivanisevic stated that Novak Djokovic is looking at all possible avenues so that he can compete at the US Open. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep retired midway through her second-round contest at the Citi Open due to an illness.

Bianca Andreescu, who suffered a minor injury scare during her first-round loss at the Silicon Valley Classic, shared an update about her current situation. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won his opener at the Los Cabos Open and 2022 Wimbledon Championships runner-up Ons Jabeur also made a winning start to her campaign at the Silicon Valley Classic. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Goran Ivanisevic says Novak Djokovic exploring his options for US Open participation

The US vaccine mandate has put Novak Djokovic's participation in the season's last Grand Slam in doubt. In an interview with La Repubblica, the Serb's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, stated that he's trying his best to find a way to ensure he's able to compete in the New York Major.

However, the Croat doesn't think that the rules are going to change any time soon and Djokovic might have to miss the US Open this year.

"Novak will do everything to be there, maybe he will get a special visa. But there are only two weeks. And, personally, I have zero hope that [Joe] Biden will change the rules before the tournament starts."

Novak Djokovic had already missed the Australian Open at the start of the year due to his unvaccinated status and was deported from Australia after his visa was rejected.

Simona Halep forced to retire from her match due to an illness

Anna Kalinskaya led Simona Halep 7-5, 2-0 during their second-round clash at the Citi Open before the Romanian called it quits due to an illness. The hot conditions in Washington D.C. proved to be too much for the former World No. 1, with commentators speculating about her feeling a little dizzy as well.

Halep's next scheduled tournament is the National Bank Open in Toronto, which is set to begin in a few days.

Bianca Andreescu reveals her injury won't affect her upcoming schedule

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu was dealing with some back issues in the lead-up to the Silicon Valley Classic. She lost in the first round to Shelby Rogers and her condition became even worse. However, the Canadian took to social media to reveal that she won't be sidelined for too long.

Andresscu confirmed that she'll be competing at next week's National Bank Open, where she's scheduled for a Tuesday start. She won the tournament back in 2019, defeating Serena Williams in the final.

Daniil Medvedev makes a winning start at the Los Cabos Open

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev had to miss Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian and Belrusian players. He's now back in action after a month and made a winning return to the tour. After receiving a first-round bye, he defeated Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.

Medvedev will take on Ricardas Berankis in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ons Jabeur eases past Madison Keys at the Silicon Valley Classic

After her loss in the Wimbledon final a few weeks ago, Ons Jabeur is back in action at the Silicon Valley Classic. Following a first-round bye, she was up against home favorite Madison Keys. The opening set was fairly competitive, but the Tunisian stepped up her game to clinch it.

The second set was quite one-sided, with Jabeur coming out on top to win the match 7-5, 6-1. She'll face either Veronika Kudermetova or Claire Liu in the quarterfinals.

