Tennis news today: Ons Jabeur honored as the Arab Sports Personality of the Year, Dominic Thiem reaches his first final in almost 2 years at the Rennes Challenger | September 18, 2022

Ons Jabeur's rise to the top of the women's game has been remarkable to witness. The Tunisian's achievements have inspired many, and her impact was recognized by awarding her with the Arab Sports Personality of the Year.

Aside from a few good results, Dominic Thiem has made frequent early exits since his comeback this year. But he has now notched up his best result of the season. He's currently competing in the Rennes Challenger and has reached the final there, his first since the 2020 ATP Finals.

17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, meanwhile, reached her maiden WTA final at the Chennai Open while Elena Rybakina reached the final at the Slovenia Open, her first since winning Wimbledon a couple of months ago.

The draw for the Toray Pan Pacific Open is out and Naomi Osaka will begin her title defense against Daria Saville.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Ons Jabeur wins Arab Sports Personality of the Year

With a career-high ranking of World No. 2, a couple of Grand Slam finals and a WTA 1000 title, Ons Jabeur has solidified herself as one of the best players on the tour this year. She serves as an inspiration to many and thanks to her popularity, Tunisia is also set to host a WTA tournament next month.

Jabeur's spectacular rise to the top has now fetched her the Arab Sports Personality of the Year award. It's a well-deserved honor as she continues to break new ground.

Dominic Thiem to face Ugo Humbert in the Rennes Challenger final

Dominic Thiem decided to compete in the Rennes Challenger to regain his form. It was a wise decision on his part as he has now reached the final. The Austrian's previous final was nearly two years ago, at the 2020 ATP Finals.

Thiem is up against Ugo Humbert in the title round. The Frenchman was ranked as high as No. 25, but has slipped down the rankings over the past year. Both players are capable of a lot more, and have taken a step in the right direction by reaching the final in Rennes.

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova reaches her 1st career final in Chennai

Linda Fruhvirtova battled past Nadia Podoroska 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the Chennai Open to reach her maiden WTA final. It was quite the comeback win for her as she even trailed by a break in the deciding set. She'll take on Magda Linette in the final, who advanced to the title round after Katie Swan was forced to retire midway through the first set.

Elena Rybakina to face Katerina Siniakova for the Slovenia Open title

Elena Rybakina's results have been inconsistent since her Wimbledon triumph, but she seems to have rediscovered the form that led her to Grand Slam glory. She defeated Ana Bogdan 6-1, 6-1 to reach the Slovenia Open final.

Rybakina will take on Katerina Siniakova in the final. The Czech won the doubles title at the US Open last week. It's been a good few weeks for her and she'll aim to keep the momentum going.

Naomi Osaka to begin her title defense in Tokyo against Daria Saville

Naomi Osaka will face Daria Saville in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. Osaka's recent results have been disappointing and she's currently on a four-match losing streak. She will be eager to perform well in front of her home crowd and defend her title.

