Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and more to take part in fundraising exhibition for Ukraine, Roger Federer thanks his fans for their birthday wishes | August 9, 2022

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and plenty of other big names have signed up for an exhibition to benefit people affected by the war in Ukraine. The event is being organized by the US Open.

Off the court, Roger Federer, who turned a year older on August 8, took to social media to thank his legion of fans for their tremendous support and wishes.

Most of the top ATP players are in Montreal for the Canadian Open, but the weather played spoilsport on Day 1. Plenty of matches were rescheduled due to rain.

Alexander Zverev shared a video of himself hitting the practice courts, signaling that his recovery is going quite well. Back on the court, Serena Williams made a winning start at the Canadian Open, defeating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets to make the second round.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and other top stars to partake in exhibition for Ukraine organized by US Open

The US Open has organized an exhibition showdown to contribute to Ukraine's relief efforts and has roped in some prominent names for the same. They're also donating $2 million to the cause.

Headling the exhibition is 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Nadal has notably not competed in a tournament since suffering an abdominal injury at Wimbledon.

Other big names include World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Roger Federer thanks fans for their birthday wishes

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer celebrated his 41st birthday on August 8 and a number of fans celebrated the tennis icon's special day. The Swiss maestro took to social media to thank them for their overwhelming support and kind wishes.

Federer wrote on Instagram:

"You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. 🤣 Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.🍷🍰🎈"

Federer has been off the court for more than a year now. He plans to return to action at this year's Laver Cup, which will be held from September 23 to 25. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are also set to compete in the event.

Weather derails start of men's matches at the Canadian Open

Several ATP players are in Montreal for the Canadian Open, and Day 1 of the tournament became a scheduling nightmare because of the rains. Multiple matches were delayed right from the start.

Karen Khachanov and Francisco Cerundolo played just a couple of points before they were taken off court. They eventually returned after a while, with Khachanov winning in three sets.

Only three more matches were completed on Monday, with three more suspended halfway due to bad weather. Tuesday's schedule is packed, with a total of 21 singles matches on the cards.

Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are a couple of high-profile names in action in the first round on August 9.

Alexander Zverev hits practice courts as he recovers from injury

In a positive development, World No. 2 Alexander Zverev had a practice session recently. The German shared a video of himself training on the courts on Instagram, indicating a return to the tour is on the horizon. He captioned it:

"Happy kid back at his favorite playground 🎾"

Zverev hasn't competed since retiring from the semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open due to an ankle injury. He's on the entry list for next week's Cincinnati Open, but hasn't confirmed his presence there yet.

Serena Williams gets past Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in tough opener at Canadian Open

Serena Williams defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Canadian Open.

Despite the straightforward scoreline, the American was tested by her opponent. The second set lasted for more than an hour, with the former World No. 1 being constantly tested on serve.

Williams saved six break points in the second set and snagged a break of serve in the ninth game. She then closed out the proceedings without a fuss.

Williams will face either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in the second round.

