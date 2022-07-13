Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic feature in entry list of Canadian Open, Andy Murray starts off with commanding win at Hall of Fame Open | July 13, 2022

In today's tennis news, the sport's biggest names, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, are on the initial entry list for the Canadian Open next month. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray, currently competing at the Hall of Fame Open, kicked off his campaign with a dominant win.

Dominic Thiem also made a victorious start at the Swedish Open, scoring his first ATP win since his comeback earlier this year. Danielle Collins, on the other hand, was knocked out in the first round of the Lausanne Open, despite holding three match points.

Elena Rybakina received a hero's welcome in Kazakhstan following her Wimbledon triumph over the weekend. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among the big names to compete at the Canadian Open

The Canadian Open, which will be held from August 5-14, has released its initial entry list. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, along with the entire top 40, are set to compete there. However, Nadal is currently recuperating following an abdominal tear sustained during his Wimbledon quarterfinal match. As such, he might withdraw later on.

Nadal is a five-time champion at the Canadian Open, while Djokovic has won the event four times.

Andy Murray scores dominant victory over Sam Querrey in first round of Hall of Fame Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray defeated Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Competing at the tournament for the first time since 2006, the Brit played one of his best matches of the year. Querrey had defeated him in their previous meeting, ending his title defense at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Murray is set to take on 2022 Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell in the second round on Wednesday.

Dominic Thiem registers first win on ATP tour in more than a year

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem won 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) against Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Swedish Open. This was Thiem's first victory on the ATP tour since his second-round win at the 2021 Italian Open. His wrist injury then sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Thiem's comeback this year didn't go as planned, losing in the first round of every tournament. He snapped his losing streak at a Challenger event last month, and has now done the same at the ATP level. He'll take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round on Thursday.

Top seed Danielle Collins sent packing in first round of Lausanne Open

2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins put up a disappointing performance to lose in the first round of the Lausanne Open. Simona Waltert, ranked 154th, defeated her 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(6). The American held three match points in the third-set tie-break, but lost five points in a row to hand the match to her opponent.

Elena Rybakina receives rousing reception upon her return to Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina has given the people of Kazakhstan plenty to cheer by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. People gathered in droves to see their champion upon her return to the country.

Rybakina was cheered on wildly by her fans, who took delight in their country's first Grand Slam winner. She will next compete at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, which will be held from August 1-7.

