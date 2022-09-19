Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal shares his excitement after Spain wins the EuroBasket, Carlos Alcaraz scores his first win as World No. 1 by defeating Kwon Soon-woo in the Davis Cup | September 19, 2022

The 2022 EuroBasket final was a thrilling affair, with Spain edging out France to win the title. Rafael Nadal was closely following the proceedings and expressed his happiness about his country's triumph in the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz's reign at the top of the rankings got off to a disappointing start as he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime. He has now won his first match as World No. 1 by defeating Kwon Soon-woo in their Davis Cup tie.

Garbine Muguruza, who's currently in Tokyo for the Pan Pacific Open, took some time to check out the sights in the Japanese capital. Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic, meanwhile, has launched her own skincare line.

Ugo Humbert scored a dominant win over Dominic Thiem in the final of the Rennes Challenger.

Rafael Nadal elated following Spain's EuroBasket win

Rafael Nadal was obviously rooting for Spain in the EuroBasket final. He even shared a video of himself cheering his team on prior to the final.

"Come on Spain 🇪🇸. On to the final! One more joy!!!!" Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Spain ultimately came out on top, defeating France 88-76 to win the tournament. The 22-time Major champion couldn't contain his joy at his team's victory.

As far as tennis is concerned, Nadal is set to compete in the Laver Cup this weekend. It will also be the final tournament for his rival and fellow tennis legend Roger Federer.

Garbine Muguruza hits the streets of Tokyo

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is enjoying her time in Tokyo before getting down to business. She's currently in the Japanese capital to compete in the Pan Pacific Open, and spent some quality time with her boyfriend exploring the city.

"Lost in translation 🇯🇵✨ #tokyo #japan #shibuya," Muguruza captioned her Instagram post.

Muguruza is seeded third in the tournament and has received a bye into the second round. She'll begin her campaign against either You Xiaodi or Despina Papamichail.

Carlos Alcaraz gets his first win as World No. 1

Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Kwon Soon-woo 6-4, 7-6(1) in their Davis Cup tie to notch up his first victory as World No. 1. His win sealed Spain's spot in the Davis Cup Finals knock-out stage to be held in November.

Alcaraz's first match as the top-ranked player ended in defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday. However, the teenager played a much better match to defeat Kwon.

Ana Ivanovic launches skincare line

Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic has dived into the beauty business by launching her own skincare line, "Ana Natural Performance".

"From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you to every single person who attended our product launch ✨ It was a great experience and a wonderful day that I look back on with pleasure. X Ana 🤍 @ananaturalperformance," Ivanovic captioned her Instagram post.

The product launch took place over the weekend. This marks Ivanovic's first major business initiative since retiring from tennis.

Dominic Thiem loses in the final of the Rennes Challenger

Dominic Thiem was considered the favorite heading into the final of the Rennes Challenger, but Ugo Humbert put up an inspired performance to win the title. The Austrian started off well, but his opponent stepped up his game and then ran away with the match to win 6-3, 6-0.

Thiem will now move on to Metz to compete in the Moselle Open, where he is up against Richard Gasquet in the first round.

