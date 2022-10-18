Tennis news today: Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka ranked in the top 10 of the world's most marketable athletes list, Richard Gasquet saves 3 match points to defeat Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp | October 18, 2022

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are the only tennis players in the top 10 of SportsPro's most marketable athletes list. Richard Gasquet, meanwhile, returned from the brink of defeat to oust Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the European Open in Antwerp.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka among the most marketable athletes of 2022

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka rank second and sixth respectively in SportsPro's Most Marketable Athletes of 2022 list. Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, with Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Virat Kohli among the top 10.

Other tennis players on the list include Emma Raducanu (No. 12), Simona Halep (No. 15), Rafael Nadal (No. 16), Roger Federer (No. 23), Garbine Muguruza (No. 30), Bianca Andreescu (No. 32) and Novak Djokovic (No. 46).

Richard Gasquet edges Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the European Open

Richard Gasquet staged an incredible comeback to defeat Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round of the European Open. The three-time Major champion held three match points on his opponent's serve in the second set, but the Frenchman managed to hold serve and force a tie-break.

Gasquet came out on top in the tie-break to level the proceedings. Trailing 3-1 in the deciding set, Gasquet won five of the next six games to complete a dramatic victory. He'll face either David Goffin or Gilles Arnaud Bailly in the second round.

Jelena Ostapenko adds Sascha Bajin to her team

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko seems to have added Sascha Bajin to her coaching team. The two were spotted together at the ongoing Guadalajara Open. It remains unknown if this is a temporary arrangement or if it will blossom into a full-time partnership.

Ostapenko is currently coached by her mother and Stas Khmarsky, while Bajin's coaching partnership with Karolina Pliskova ended a few months ago.

Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta and Carlos Moya among the 2023 Hall of Fame nominees

Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Cara Black, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya, Lisa Raymond and Daniel Nestor have been nominated for the 2023 Hall of Fame induction. Only Nestor was nominated for the first time. Additionally, wheelchair tennis icons Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney have also been nominated.

Belinda Bencic outlasts Leylah Fernandez in a tough first-round encounter

In a match of frequent momentum shits, Belinda Bencic overcame Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-7(10), 6-3 in a tricky opening-round contest. The Canadian held three set points to capture the first set, but let it get away from her.

Fernandez showed nerves of steel as she saved five match points in the second set tie-break to take it and force a decider. Bencic raised her level in the deciding set, doing enough to end her opponent's resistance. She'll take on 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round.

