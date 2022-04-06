Tennis news today: Serena Williams opens up about childbirth experience in powerful essay, Chris Evert believes Iga Swiatek would've been No. 1 even without Ashleigh Barty's retirement | 6 April 2022

Serena Williams has penned a powerful essay in which she describes her pregnancy and childbirth experience in detail. Tennis legend Chris Evert, meanwhile, is mighty impressed by Iga Swiatek's recent results, and believes she would've claimed the top ranking even if Ashleigh Barty was still around.

ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi has sent a strong message after a recent uptick in unruly on-court behavior. He has promised strong punishments for any infractions of the ATP code.

Frances Tiafoe has signed up with IMG Tennis, a management company that also represents Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, among others. Defending champions Camila Osorio and Cristian Garin, meanwhile, commenced their respective title defenses on a shaky note. Here's a round-up of the day's biggest news.

"Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me" - Serena Williams

While Serena Williams enjoyed her pregnancy, she said the process of childbirth and its aftermath nearly killed her. The former World No. 1 recounted her near-death experience after giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 in a powerful essay for Elle Magazine.

As an athlete who has suffered numerous injuries throughout her career, Williams knows her body better than most. When she felt something wasn't right after giving birth, she fought hard to make herself heard. She also touched upon the racial aspect underlying it all.

"Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me; I know those statistics would be different if the medical establishment listened to every Black woman’s experience," Williams wrote.

Although Williams' concerns were initially dismissed, she was ultimately proved right and had to go through further surgeries for blood clots and hematoma.

"I think even if Ashleigh Barty hadn't retired, Iga would have reached the No. 1 spot" - Chris Evert

Iga Swiatek has won three WTA 1000 tournaments in a row and claimed the World No. 1 ranking. Chris Evert believes that even if Ashleigh Barty was still competing, Swiatek would've snatched the top spot from the Australian.

"I think even if Ashleigh Barty hadn't retired, Iga would have reached the No. 1 spot. What impresses me about her is – very much like Alcaraz – is the hunger. I keep going back to hunger but she wants it so bad, she wants it so badly and she's so committed to the game that she forces herself to be in the moment and she's in every single point." - Evert said.

Swiatek was set to compete at the ongoing Charleston Open, but withdrew because of an arm injury. She'll next be seen at the Billie Jean King Cup representing Poland, followed by the Stuttgart Open.

ATP chief promises strict action for unsportsmanlike conduct

This year has witnessed a number of untoward incidents on the ATP tour. Alexander Zverev verbally abused an umpire at the Mexican Open and nearly struck him with his racket. Nick Kyrgios and Jenson Brooksby have also come under fire for their recent antics.

This has prompted ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi to warn players of stricter punishments for unruly on-court behavior. Officials have been instructed to be stricter in scutinizing violations of the code of conduct.

"Effective immediately and as we head into the clay court swing, the ATP officiating team has been directed to take a stricter stance in judging violations of the Code of Conduct," Gaudenzi said.

Garin and Osorio make unconvincing starts to respective title defenses

Cristian Garin made a spirited comeback to defeat Jack Sock 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Tuesday. He was down 1-4 in the deciding set but turned it around by winning six of the next seven games. This was the Chilean's first win since reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

Camila Osorio was granted a reprieve in the first round of the Copa Colsinatas on Tuesday. After splitting the first couple of sets, the defending champion and Ylena In-Albon traded consecutive breaks in the third. Unfortunately, the Swiss was forced to retire with an injury after that. Osorio will take on Turkey's Ipek Oz in the second round.

Tiafoe signs with IMG

Frances Tiafoe will be represented by management company IMG. They also represent Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev, among other tennis stars.

