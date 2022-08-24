Tennis news today: Serena Williams practices with Maria Sakkari ahead of the US Open, Petra Kvitova gets engaged to coach Jiri Vanek | August 24, 2022

Serena Williams had a practice session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with World No. 3 Maria Sakkari as she gears up for the US Open. Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova got engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek after dating for more than a year.

Novak Djokovic has taken the US Open off his schedule from his official website, in yet another sign that the Serb is set to miss the tournament. Eugenie Bouchard received a wildcard for the Chennai Open, which will be held after the US Open.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev headlines the Moselle Open field, which also features Dominic Thiem, Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov, among others. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Serena Williams gets ready for the US Open

The US Open will be 23-time Major champion Serena Williams' swansong as she's set to retire after the tournament. She had a practice session with World No. 3 Maria Sakkari at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she prepares for the final tournament of her career.

Williams has won the US Open six times and finished as the runner-up on another four occasions. Her last appearance in the tournament was in 2020, when she managed to make it to the semifinals.

Petra Kvitova gets engaged to coach Jiri Vanek

After dating for more than a year, Petra Kvitova has gotten engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek. She took to social media to share the happy news.

"Happy news we wanted to share with you guys… I said “yes” in my special place ❤️💍" - Kvitova on Instagram

Congratulations poured in from peers and fans alike. It has been an incredible few weeks for Kvitova. She finished as the runner-up at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati over the past weekend, and now she's celebrating a huge milestone in her personal life as well. The Czech will be aiming to ride this momentum at the US Open too, where she's yet to make it past the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic likely to miss the US Open

Though there has been no official announcement yet, it appears that Novak Djokovic won't be participating in this year's US Open. The Serb's official website doesn't mention the tournament in his schedule, indicating his absence from the season's final Grand Slam.

Given the vaccine mandate in the US and Djokovic's unvaccinated status, the odds of him competing were quite slim. The draw will be revealed on Thursday, so the final confirmation regarding his participation will be known soon enough.

Eugenie Bouchard to compete in the Chennai Open

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard received a wildcard to compete in the Chennai Open, which will be held from September 12-18. She's currently on the comeback trail, having been sidelined for more than a year following shoulder surgery.

Bouchard is currently competing in the US Open qualifiers. She won her first-round match quite easily, defeating Yuki Naito 6-3, 6-3. She's up against Linda Noskova in the next round.

Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz lead the Moselle Open player field

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, defending champion Hubert Hurkacz and 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem are some of the big names set to compete in the Moselle Open.

Grigor Dimitrov, Sebastian Korda, Gael Monfils and Holger Rune are some of the other notable names in the mix. The tournament will be held from September 18-25.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh